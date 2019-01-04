 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.01.2019)

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/

    Last price Compared to previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 55.91 1.00 2.11
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 46.71 0.17 1.30
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,294.80 10.70 13.50
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 22,684.39 - 661.85 18.78
    S&P 500 2,447.89 - 62.14 - 58.96
    Nasdaq 6,463.50 - 202.44 - 171.78
    Nikkei 20,014.77 0.00 0.00
    Dax 10,416.66 - 163.53 - 142.30
    FTSE 100 6,692.66 - 41.57 - 35.47
    CAC 40 INDEX 4,611.49 - 77.90 - 119.20
    Shanghai Composite 2,464.36 -0.93 - 29.54
    Bist 100 87,399.02 - 1,465.99 - 3,871.46
    RTS 1,086.80 18.08 18.08
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1394 0.0050 - 0.0123
    USD/GBP 1.2590 - 0.0017 - 0.0164
    JPY/USD 107.6800 - 1.2000 - 2.0100
    RUB/USD 68.6286 - 0.5140 - 0.7228
    TRY/USD 5.4672 0.0663 0.1778
    CNY/USD 6.8737 0.0117 - 0.0048
