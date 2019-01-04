Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.01.2019)

4 January, 2019 10:52

https://report.az/storage/news/621dec3286eaaf2199eee6046b67eb62/efe07e89-8f35-4f37-8f02-4168516ab16f_292.jpg Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 55.91 1.00 2.11 WTI (dollar/barrel) 46.71 0.17 1.30 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,294.80 10.70 13.50 Indices Dow-Jones 22,684.39 - 661.85 18.78 S&P 500 2,447.89 - 62.14 - 58.96 Nasdaq 6,463.50 - 202.44 - 171.78 Nikkei 20,014.77 0.00 0.00 Dax 10,416.66 - 163.53 - 142.30 FTSE 100 6,692.66 - 41.57 - 35.47 CAC 40 INDEX 4,611.49 - 77.90 - 119.20 Shanghai Composite 2,464.36 -0.93 - 29.54 Bist 100 87,399.02 - 1,465.99 - 3,871.46 RTS 1,086.80 18.08 18.08 Currency USD/EUR 1.1394 0.0050 - 0.0123 USD/GBP 1.2590 - 0.0017 - 0.0164 JPY/USD 107.6800 - 1.2000 - 2.0100 RUB/USD 68.6286 - 0.5140 - 0.7228 TRY/USD 5.4672 0.0663 0.1778 CNY/USD 6.8737 0.0117 - 0.0048