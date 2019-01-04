Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.01.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/621dec3286eaaf2199eee6046b67eb62/efe07e89-8f35-4f37-8f02-4168516ab16f_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|55.91
|1.00
|2.11
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|46.71
|0.17
|1.30
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,294.80
|10.70
|13.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|22,684.39
|- 661.85
|18.78
|S&P 500
|2,447.89
|- 62.14
|- 58.96
|Nasdaq
|6,463.50
|- 202.44
|- 171.78
|Nikkei
|20,014.77
|0.00
|0.00
|Dax
|10,416.66
|- 163.53
|- 142.30
|FTSE 100
|6,692.66
|- 41.57
|- 35.47
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4,611.49
|- 77.90
|- 119.20
|Shanghai Composite
|2,464.36
|-0.93
|- 29.54
|Bist 100
|87,399.02
|- 1,465.99
|- 3,871.46
|RTS
|1,086.80
|18.08
|18.08
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1394
|0.0050
|- 0.0123
|USD/GBP
|1.2590
|- 0.0017
|- 0.0164
|JPY/USD
|107.6800
|- 1.2000
|- 2.0100
|RUB/USD
|68.6286
|- 0.5140
|- 0.7228
|TRY/USD
|5.4672
|0.0663
|0.1778
|CNY/USD
|6.8737
|0.0117
|- 0.0048
