Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.03.2017)

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|55,08
|-1,28
|-1,74
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|52,61
|-1,22
|-1,11
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 232,9
|-17,1
|82,9
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|21 002,97
|-112,58
|1 240,37
|S&P 500
|2 381,92
|-14,04
|143,09
|Nasdaq
|5 861,22
|-42,81
|478,11
|Nikkei
|19 564,8
|171,26
|450,43
|Dax
|12 059,57
|-7,62
|578,51
|FTSE 100
|7 382,35
|-0,55
|239,52
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 963,8
|2,97
|101,49
|Shanghai Composite
|3 230,03
|-16,9
|126,39
|Bist 100
|89 933,88
|613,63
|11 795,22
|RTS
|1 099,82
|-9,57
|-52,51
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0507
|-0,004
|-0,0009
|USD/GBP
|1,2267
|-0,0026
|-0,0071
|JPY/USD
|114,41
|0,68
|-4,88
|RUB/USD
|58,8555
|0,536
|-2,4175
|TRY/USD
|3,728
|0,0745
|0,2003
|CNY/USD
|6,8899
|0,008
|-0,0551
Tural İbadlıNews Author
