Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.03.2017)

3 March, 2017 09:58

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 55,08 -1,28 -1,74 WTI (USD/barrel) 52,61 -1,22 -1,11 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 232,9 -17,1 82,9 Indices Dow-Jones 21 002,97 -112,58 1 240,37 S&P 500 2 381,92 -14,04 143,09 Nasdaq 5 861,22 -42,81 478,11 Nikkei 19 564,8 171,26 450,43 Dax 12 059,57 -7,62 578,51 FTSE 100 7 382,35 -0,55 239,52 CAC 40 INDEX 4 963,8 2,97 101,49 Shanghai Composite 3 230,03 -16,9 126,39 Bist 100 89 933,88 613,63 11 795,22 RTS 1 099,82 -9,57 -52,51 Currency USD/EUR 1,0507 -0,004 -0,0009 USD/GBP 1,2267 -0,0026 -0,0071 JPY/USD 114,41 0,68 -4,88 RUB/USD 58,8555 0,536 -2,4175 TRY/USD 3,728 0,0745 0,2003 CNY/USD 6,8899 0,008 -0,0551