Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.01.2019)

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|55.08
|1.28
|1.28
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|44.93
|- 0.48
|- 0.48
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,284.10
|2.80
|2.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|23,327.46
|265.06
|0.00
|S&P 500
|2,510.03
|3.18
|3.18
|Nasdaq
|6,665.94
|30.66
|30.66
|Nikkei
|20,014.77
|0.00
|0.00
|Dax
|10,580.19
|21.23
|21.23
|FTSE 100
|6,734.23
|6.10
|6.10
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4,689.39
|- 41.30
|- 41.30
|Shanghai Composite
|2,465.29
|- 28.61
|- 28.61
|Bist 100
|88,865.01
|- 2,405.47
|-2,405.47
|RTS
|1,068.72
|0.00
|0.00
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1369
|- 0.0096
|- 0.0002
|USD/GBP
|1.2607
|- 0.0133
|- 0.0147
|JPY/USD
|109.0100
|- 0.7300
|- 0.6800
|RUB/USD
|69.6886
|0.2419
|0.3372
|TRY/USD
|5.3855
|0.1162
|0.0961
|CNY/USD
|6.8620
|- 0.0165
|- 0.0165
