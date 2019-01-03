 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.01.2019)

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/

    Last price Compared to previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 55.08 1.28 1.28
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 44.93 - 0.48 - 0.48
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,284.10 2.80 2.80
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 23,327.46 265.06 0.00
    S&P 500 2,510.03 3.18 3.18
    Nasdaq 6,665.94 30.66 30.66
    Nikkei 20,014.77 0.00 0.00
    Dax 10,580.19 21.23 21.23
    FTSE 100 6,734.23 6.10 6.10
    CAC 40 INDEX 4,689.39 - 41.30 - 41.30
    Shanghai Composite 2,465.29 - 28.61 - 28.61
    Bist 100 88,865.01 - 2,405.47 -2,405.47
    RTS 1,068.72 0.00 0.00
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1369 - 0.0096 - 0.0002
    USD/GBP 1.2607 - 0.0133 - 0.0147
    JPY/USD 109.0100 - 0.7300 - 0.6800
    RUB/USD 69.6886 0.2419 0.3372
    TRY/USD 5.3855 0.1162 0.0961
    CNY/USD 6.8620 - 0.0165 - 0.0165
