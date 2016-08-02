 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.08.2016)

    Brent oil - 42,35 USD/barrel

    Commodity

    		Last priceIn comparison with
    previous day price         		In comparison with beginning of year
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)42,350,225,31
    WTI oil (USDr/barrel)40,170,102,89
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 356,353,25-76,75

    Indices

    Dow-Jones18 404,51-27,73979,48
    S&P 5002 170,84-2,76126,90
    Nasdaq5 184,2022,07176,79
    Nikkei16 491,48-144,29-2 542,23
    Dax10 330,52-6,98-412,49
    FTSE 1006 693,95-30,48451,63
    CAC 40 INDEX4 409,17-30,64-227,89
    Shanghai Composite2 954,130,74-585,05
    Bist 10076 711,681 306,154 984,69
    RTS922,53-5,04165,49

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,11770,00140,0321
    USD/GBP1,31970,0020-0,1549
    JPY/USD102,420-18,13
    RUB/USD66,900,857-5,6209
    TRY/USD2,99120,0010,0698
    CNY/USD6,65040,00850,1567
