Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.08.2016)

2 August, 2016 10:14

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price In comparison with

previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Brent oil (USD/barrel) 42,35 0,22 5,31 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 40,17 0,10 2,89 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 356,35 3,25 -76,75 Indices Dow-Jones 18 404,51 -27,73 979,48 S&P 500 2 170,84 -2,76 126,90 Nasdaq 5 184,20 22,07 176,79 Nikkei 16 491,48 -144,29 -2 542,23 Dax 10 330,52 -6,98 -412,49 FTSE 100 6 693,95 -30,48 451,63 CAC 40 INDEX 4 409,17 -30,64 -227,89 Shanghai Composite 2 954,13 0,74 -585,05 Bist 100 76 711,68 1 306,15 4 984,69 RTS 922,53 -5,04 165,49 Currency USD/EUR 1,1177 0,0014 0,0321 USD/GBP 1,3197 0,0020 -0,1549 JPY/USD 102,42 0 -18,13 RUB/USD 66,90 0,857 -5,6209 TRY/USD 2,9912 0,001 0,0698 CNY/USD 6,6504 0,0085 0,1567