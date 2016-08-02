Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.08.2016)

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/
Commodity
|Last price
|In comparison with
previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|42,35
|0,22
|5,31
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|40,17
|0,10
|2,89
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 356,35
|3,25
|-76,75
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 404,51
|-27,73
|979,48
|S&P 500
|2 170,84
|-2,76
|126,90
|Nasdaq
|5 184,20
|22,07
|176,79
|Nikkei
|16 491,48
|-144,29
|-2 542,23
|Dax
|10 330,52
|-6,98
|-412,49
|FTSE 100
|6 693,95
|-30,48
|451,63
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 409,17
|-30,64
|-227,89
|Shanghai Composite
|2 954,13
|0,74
|-585,05
|Bist 100
|76 711,68
|1 306,15
|4 984,69
|RTS
|922,53
|-5,04
|165,49
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1177
|0,0014
|0,0321
|USD/GBP
|1,3197
|0,0020
|-0,1549
|JPY/USD
|102,42
|0
|-18,13
|RUB/USD
|66,90
|0,857
|-5,6209
|TRY/USD
|2,9912
|0,001
|0,0698
|CNY/USD
|6,6504
|0,0085
|0,1567
