    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.02.2018)

    Brent crude oil now makes 69,05/barrel

      Last price Compared to previous day's price  Compared to beginning of year
    Commodity      
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 69,05 0,03 2,18
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 64,73 0,23 4,31
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1343,1 3,1 33,8
    Indices      
    Dow-Jones 26 149,39 72,5 1 430,17
    S&P 500 2 823,81 1,38 150,2
    Nasdaq 7 411,48 9 508,09
    Nikkei 23 098,29 -209,17 333,35
    Dax 13 189,48 - 8,23 271,84
    FTSE 100 7 533,55 - 54,43 - 154,22
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 481,93 8,15 169,37
    Shanghai Composite 3 480,83 - 7,179 173,66
    BIST 100 119 528,8 225,7 4 195,8
    RTS 1 281,79 6,85 127,36
    Currency      
    USD/EUR 1,2414 0,0012 0,0409
    USD/GBP 1,4191 0,0044 0,0678
    JPY/USD 109,19 0,41 - 3,5
    RUB/USD 56,1922 - 0,191 - 1,4967
    TRY/USD 3,7554 - 0,0255 - 0,0428
    CNY/USD 6,2888 - 0,0351 - 0,218
