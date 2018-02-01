Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.02.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/4902f770612ecf2f084d073487675b0f/dd768162-c147-4793-aa6c-302b7b04eab3_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|69,05
|0,03
|2,18
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|64,73
|0,23
|4,31
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1343,1
|3,1
|33,8
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26 149,39
|72,5
|1 430,17
|S&P 500
|2 823,81
|1,38
|150,2
|Nasdaq
|7 411,48
|9
|508,09
|Nikkei
|23 098,29
|-209,17
|333,35
|Dax
|13 189,48
|- 8,23
|271,84
|FTSE 100
|7 533,55
|- 54,43
|- 154,22
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 481,93
|8,15
|169,37
|Shanghai Composite
|3 480,83
|- 7,179
|173,66
|BIST 100
|119 528,8
|225,7
|4 195,8
|RTS
|1 281,79
|6,85
|127,36
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,2414
|0,0012
|0,0409
|USD/GBP
|1,4191
|0,0044
|0,0678
|JPY/USD
|109,19
|0,41
|- 3,5
|RUB/USD
|56,1922
|- 0,191
|- 1,4967
|TRY/USD
|3,7554
|- 0,0255
|- 0,0428
|CNY/USD
|6,2888
|- 0,0351
|- 0,218
