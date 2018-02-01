Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.02.2018)

Brent crude oil now makes 69,05/barrel

1 February, 2018 09:45

https://report.az/storage/news/4902f770612ecf2f084d073487675b0f/dd768162-c147-4793-aa6c-302b7b04eab3_292.jpg Bakı. 1 fevral. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 69,05 0,03 2,18 WTI (dollar/barrel) 64,73 0,23 4,31 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1343,1 3,1 33,8 Indices Dow-Jones 26 149,39 72,5 1 430,17 S&P 500 2 823,81 1,38 150,2 Nasdaq 7 411,48 9 508,09 Nikkei 23 098,29 -209,17 333,35 Dax 13 189,48 - 8,23 271,84 FTSE 100 7 533,55 - 54,43 - 154,22 CAC 40 INDEX 5 481,93 8,15 169,37 Shanghai Composite 3 480,83 - 7,179 173,66 BIST 100 119 528,8 225,7 4 195,8 RTS 1 281,79 6,85 127,36 Currency USD/EUR 1,2414 0,0012 0,0409 USD/GBP 1,4191 0,0044 0,0678 JPY/USD 109,19 0,41 - 3,5 RUB/USD 56,1922 - 0,191 - 1,4967 TRY/USD 3,7554 - 0,0255 - 0,0428 CNY/USD 6,2888 - 0,0351 - 0,218