Main indicators of the world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.12.2017)

Brent crude oil now makes $ 62,2/barrel

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/

  Last price Compared to previous day's price  Compared to beginning of year
Commodity      
Brent (dollar/barrel) 62,2 0,98 5,38
WTI (dollar/barrel) 56,69 0,73 2,97
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 253,1 -13 103,1
Indices
      
Dow-Jones 24 211,48 70,57 4 448,88
S&P 500 2 636,98 7,71 398,15
Nasdaq 6 812,84 36,46 1 429,73
Nikkei 22 498,03 69,24 3 383,66
Dax 13 045,15 46,3 1 564,09
FTSE 100 7 320,75 -27,28 177,92
CAC 40 INDEX 5 383,86 9,51 521,55
Shanghai Composite 3 272,05 -21,915 168,41
BIST 100 106 586,53 1 282,63 28 447,87
RTS 1 119,51 -11,87 -32,82

Currency

      
USD/EUR 1,1773 -0,0023 0,1257
USD/GBP 1,3474 0,0081 0,1136
JPY/USD 113,09 0,8 -6,2
RUB/USD 59,1749 -0,0213 -2,0981
TRY/USD 3,8621 0,012 0,3344
CNY/USD 6,6193 0,0044 -0,3257
