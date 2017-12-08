Main indicators of the world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.12.2017)

Brent crude oil now makes $ 62,2/barrel

8 December, 2017 10:11

Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62,2 0,98 5,38 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56,69 0,73 2,97 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 253,1 -13 103,1 Indices

Dow-Jones 24 211,48 70,57 4 448,88 S&P 500 2 636,98 7,71 398,15 Nasdaq 6 812,84 36,46 1 429,73 Nikkei 22 498,03 69,24 3 383,66 Dax 13 045,15 46,3 1 564,09 FTSE 100 7 320,75 -27,28 177,92 CAC 40 INDEX 5 383,86 9,51 521,55 Shanghai Composite 3 272,05 -21,915 168,41 BIST 100 106 586,53 1 282,63 28 447,87 RTS 1 119,51 -11,87 -32,82 Currency USD/EUR 1,1773 -0,0023 0,1257 USD/GBP 1,3474 0,0081 0,1136 JPY/USD 113,09 0,8 -6,2 RUB/USD 59,1749 -0,0213 -2,0981 TRY/USD 3,8621 0,012 0,3344 CNY/USD 6,6193 0,0044 -0,3257