Main indicators of the world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.12.2017)

Baku. 8 December.
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|
Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62,2
|0,98
|5,38
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56,69
|0,73
|2,97
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 253,1
|-13
|103,1
|
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 211,48
|70,57
|4 448,88
|S&P 500
|2 636,98
|7,71
|398,15
|Nasdaq
|6 812,84
|36,46
|1 429,73
|Nikkei
|22 498,03
|69,24
|3 383,66
|Dax
|13 045,15
|46,3
|1 564,09
|FTSE 100
|7 320,75
|-27,28
|177,92
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 383,86
|9,51
|521,55
|Shanghai Composite
|3 272,05
|-21,915
|168,41
|BIST 100
|106 586,53
|1 282,63
|28 447,87
|RTS
|1 119,51
|-11,87
|-32,82
|
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1773
|-0,0023
|0,1257
|USD/GBP
|1,3474
|0,0081
|0,1136
|JPY/USD
|113,09
|0,8
|-6,2
|RUB/USD
|59,1749
|-0,0213
|-2,0981
|TRY/USD
|3,8621
|0,012
|0,3344
|CNY/USD
|6,6193
|0,0044
|-0,3257
