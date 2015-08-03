 Top
    Close photo mode

    Loss of State Oil Fund totaled 185 mln USD in July

    The reason is reduction of the Fund's investments in dollar terms

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July of this year assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) depreciated by 185 million dollars. As of July 1, reserves of the Fund totaled 35 726 200 000 in dollar terms.

    Research Group of Report News Agency notes that, during the reporting period SOFAZ assets in euro down considering the exchange rate effects (in dollar terms) to 68 million dollars.

    In addition, for a similar reason investment in the Australian dollar fell by 12 million dollars, Turkish lira - 1.5 million dollars, Russian ruble - 54 million dollars, Korean Vaughn - 17.5 million dollars.

    At the same time, the Fund's investments in gold in July depreciated by 86 million. Dollars as a result of the fall of gold prices on the world market.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi