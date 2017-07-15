Loan interest rates soar in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ In May 2017, interest rates on loans both in AZN and foreign currency soared in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), average placement rate in AZN was 12,34% as of June 1. Thus, average interest rate of loans in AZN as of June 1 increased by 0,08% compared to May 1. The growth was 0,29% compared to January 1, 2017.

The interest rate on loans granted in foreign currency as of June 1 was 8,88%. It was 0,45% higher compared to May 1. The interest rates on loans increased by 0,28% compared to January 1, 2017.