    License of "Bashak Inam Sigorta" restored

    The Ministry of Finance: The insurance company fulfilled the requirements concerning minimal capital

    Baku. December,2. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan restored license of "Bashak Inam Sigorta " JSC. Report informs, referring the information given by the State Insurance Control Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

    The insurance company fulfilled the requirements concerning minimal capital.

    Minimal scope of total capital for insurance companies is 5 million manats.

