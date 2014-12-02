License of "Bashak Inam Sigorta" restored

Baku. December,2. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan restored license of "Bashak Inam Sigorta " JSC. Report informs, referring the information given by the State Insurance Control Committee of the Ministry of Finance.
https://report.az/storage/news/c2a232edf32520bd65cdd8ec24a35376/bf9622a0-df4f-4e0a-a29d-f78486fa1733_292.jpg
The insurance company fulfilled the requirements concerning minimal capital.
Minimal scope of total capital for insurance companies is 5 million manats.
Tural İbadlıNews Author