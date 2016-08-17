 Top
    Latvian leasing company leaves the Azerbaijani market

    Creditors can express their demand within 2 months

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The representative office of Latvia's "TKB Lizings" company is canceled.

    Report informs, Ministry of Taxes informed.

    According to the information, creditors can express their demand in Baku, Nasimi district, Keykab Safaraliyeva Street, 27 within two months.

    Notably, along with Azerbaijan the "TKB Lizings" has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.

