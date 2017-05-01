'KredoBank' indebted to 'PASHA Life Insurance'

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has announced composition of the new established Kredobank” OJSC Creditors Committee.

Report informs, the list includes "PASHA Life Insurance" OJSC, "Electronic Calculating Machines Plant" LLC of the Ministry of Defense Industry, as well as Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC.

In addition, 7 companies operating in various sectors of the economy, National Culture Promotion Public Union, as well 8 physical persons also among “Kredobank” creditors.