Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.02.2020)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency

15 February, 2020 10:08

https://report.az/storage/news/4f93c6a55766512a581ae360ac38e195/4020f70b-d971-401a-a68b-7049d80c02fa_292.jpg

Current price Compared to the

previous day's close Compared to the

beginning of the year

Commodity Brent (dollar/barel) 57,32 0,98 29 332,08 WTI (dollar/barel) 52,05 0,63 -9,01 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 583,10 4,30 60,00 Indices Dow-Jones 29 398,08 -25,23 7,00 S&P 500 3 380,16 6,22 7,00 Nasdaq 9 731,18 19,21 758,58 Nikkei 23 687,59 -140,14 30,97 Dax 13 744,21 -1,22 495,20 FTSE 100 7 409,13 -42,90 -133,31 CAC 40 INDEX 6 069,35 -23,79 91,29 Shanghai Composite 2 917,01 10,94 -133,11 Bist 100 120 151,44 -389,09 5 726,44 RTS 1 534,89 -8,61 -14,03 Currency USD/EUR 1,0843 0,0002 -0,0372 USD/GBP 1,3047 0,0001 -0,0210 JPY/USD 109,7800 -0,0400 1,1700

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.