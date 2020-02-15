 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.02.2020)

Current price Compared to the
previous day's close		Compared to the
beginning of the year
Commodity
 Brent (dollar/barel) 57,32 0,98 29 332,08
WTI (dollar/barel) 52,05 0,63 -9,01
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 583,10 4,30 60,00
Indices
Dow-Jones 29 398,08 -25,23 7,00
S&P 500 3 380,16 6,22 7,00
Nasdaq 9 731,18 19,21 758,58
Nikkei 23 687,59 -140,14 30,97
Dax 13 744,21 -1,22 495,20
FTSE 100 7 409,13 -42,90 -133,31
CAC 40 INDEX 6 069,35 -23,79 91,29
Shanghai Composite 2 917,01 10,94 -133,11
Bist 100 120 151,44 -389,09 5 726,44
RTS 1 534,89 -8,61 -14,03
Currency
USD/EUR 1,0843 0,0002 -0,0372
USD/GBP 1,3047 0,0001 -0,0210
JPY/USD 109,7800 -0,0400 1,1700
