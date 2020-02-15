|Current price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barel)
|57,32
|0,98
|29 332,08
|WTI (dollar/barel)
|52,05
|0,63
|-9,01
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 583,10
|4,30
|60,00
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|29 398,08
|-25,23
|7,00
|S&P 500
|3 380,16
|6,22
|7,00
|Nasdaq
|9 731,18
|19,21
|758,58
|Nikkei
|23 687,59
|-140,14
|30,97
|Dax
|13 744,21
|-1,22
|495,20
|FTSE 100
|7 409,13
|-42,90
|-133,31
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6 069,35
|-23,79
|91,29
|Shanghai Composite
|2 917,01
|10,94
|-133,11
|Bist 100
|120 151,44
|-389,09
|5 726,44
|RTS
|1 534,89
|-8,61
|-14,03
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0843
|0,0002
|-0,0372
|USD/GBP
|1,3047
|0,0001
|-0,0210
|JPY/USD
|109,7800
|-0,0400
|1,1700
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.02.2020)
