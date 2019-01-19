Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.01.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/5fb6cbafe79a78f06c481e3fa48fe0cf/acbd8b4e-bdaf-43f7-9d73-65cbd1c2be98_292.jpg
Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Currency
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.7
|1.47
|8.9
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.8
|1.95
|8.39
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1282.6
|-9
|1.3
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24,706.35
|336.25
|1,378.89
|S&P 500
|2,670.71
|34.75
|163.86
|Nasdaq
|7,157.23
|72.77
|521.95
|Nikkei
|20,666.07
|263.8
|651.3
|Dax
|11,205.54
|286.92
|646.58
|FTSE 100
|4,875.93
|-1958.99
|-1,852.2
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,968.33
|2173.96
|2,237.64
|Shanghai Composite
|2,596.01
|36.37
|102.11
|Bist 100
|98,454.88
|1,637.52
|7184.4
|RTS
|1,176.42
|19.36
|107.7
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1363
|-0.0026
|-0.0101
|USD/GBP
|1.2872
|-0.0114
|0.0118
|JPY/USD
|109.78
|0.54
|0.09
|RUB/USD
|66.1808
|-0.1692
|-3.1706
|TRY/USD
|5.3276
|-0.0437
|0.0382
|CNY/USD
|6.7773
|0.0009
|-0.1012
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author