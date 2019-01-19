 Top
    Close photo mode

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.01.2019)

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 


    		 Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Currency
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.7 1.47 8.9
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.8 1.95 8.39
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1282.6 -9 1.3
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 24,706.35 336.25 1,378.89
    S&P 500 2,670.71 34.75 163.86
    Nasdaq 7,157.23 72.77 521.95
    Nikkei 20,666.07 263.8 651.3
    Dax 11,205.54 286.92 646.58
    FTSE 100 4,875.93 -1958.99 -1,852.2
    CAC 40 INDEX 6,968.33 2173.96 2,237.64
    Shanghai Composite 2,596.01 36.37 102.11
    Bist 100 98,454.88 1,637.52 7184.4
    RTS 1,176.42 19.36 107.7
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1363 -0.0026 -0.0101
    USD/GBP 1.2872 -0.0114 0.0118
    JPY/USD 109.78 0.54 0.09
    RUB/USD 66.1808 -0.1692 -3.1706
    TRY/USD 5.3276 -0.0437 0.0382
    CNY/USD 6.7773 0.0009 -0.1012
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi