Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.01.2019)

19 January, 2019 09:57

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Currency Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.7 1.47 8.9 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.8 1.95 8.39 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1282.6 -9 1.3 Indices Dow-Jones 24,706.35 336.25 1,378.89 S&P 500 2,670.71 34.75 163.86 Nasdaq 7,157.23 72.77 521.95 Nikkei 20,666.07 263.8 651.3 Dax 11,205.54 286.92 646.58 FTSE 100 4,875.93 -1958.99 -1,852.2 CAC 40 INDEX 6,968.33 2173.96 2,237.64 Shanghai Composite 2,596.01 36.37 102.11 Bist 100 98,454.88 1,637.52 7184.4 RTS 1,176.42 19.36 107.7 Currency USD/EUR 1.1363 -0.0026 -0.0101 USD/GBP 1.2872 -0.0114 0.0118 JPY/USD 109.78 0.54 0.09 RUB/USD 66.1808 -0.1692 -3.1706 TRY/USD 5.3276 -0.0437 0.0382 CNY/USD 6.7773 0.0009 -0.1012