Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.03.2019)

Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.86 -1.27 13.06
WTI (dollar/barrel) 59.04 -0.94 13.63
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,312.3 5 31
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,502.32 -460.19 2,174.86
S&P 500 2,800.71 -54.17 293.86
Nasdaq 7,642.67 -196.29 1,007.39
Nikkei 21,627.34 18.42 1,612.57
Dax 11,364.17 -185.79 805.21
FTSE 100 7,207.59 -147.72 479.46
CAC 40 INDEX 5,269.92 -108.93 539.23
Shanghai Composite 3,104.15 2.69 610.25
BIST 100 100,206.37 -2,451.2 8,935.89
RTS 1,212.29 -25.1 143.57
Currency
USD/EUR 1.13 -0.006 -0.0166
USD/GBP 1.32 0.0135 0.0455
JPY/USD 109.87 -0.95 0.18
RUB/USD 64.65 0.7523 -4.698
TRY/USD 5.80 0.3434 0.5078
CNY/USD 6.72 0.0208 -0.1585
