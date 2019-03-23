|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66.86
|-1.27
|13.06
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|59.04
|-0.94
|13.63
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,312.3
|5
|31
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,502.32
|-460.19
|2,174.86
|S&P 500
|2,800.71
|-54.17
|293.86
|Nasdaq
|7,642.67
|-196.29
|1,007.39
|Nikkei
|21,627.34
|18.42
|1,612.57
|Dax
|11,364.17
|-185.79
|805.21
|FTSE 100
|7,207.59
|-147.72
|479.46
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,269.92
|-108.93
|539.23
|Shanghai Composite
|3,104.15
|2.69
|610.25
|BIST 100
|100,206.37
|-2,451.2
|8,935.89
|RTS
|1,212.29
|-25.1
|143.57
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.13
|-0.006
|-0.0166
|USD/GBP
|1.32
|0.0135
|0.0455
|JPY/USD
|109.87
|-0.95
|0.18
|RUB/USD
|64.65
|0.7523
|-4.698
|TRY/USD
|5.80
|0.3434
|0.5078
|CNY/USD
|6.72
|0.0208
|-0.1585
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.03.2019)
https://report.az/storage/news/1324dddbbd327b27f83086919852bdeb/d276cdc3-7a8a-4055-809e-fa73e290a4b2_292.jpg
