Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.02.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/b83ed8d7a19a2a1d872f3cef5f40447a/2e5827dd-2654-418d-a2d3-58cbb010970d_292.jpg
Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.83
|0.77
|9.03
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|55.34
|1.5
|9.93
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,322
|-3.2
|40.7
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,063.89
|64.22
|1,736.43
|S&P 500
|2,706.53
|2.43
|199.68
|Nasdaq
|7,263.87
|-17.87
|628.59
|Nikkei
|20,788.39
|14.9
|773.62
|Dax
|11,180.66
|7.56
|621.7
|FTSE 100
|7,020.22
|51.37
|292.09
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,019.26
|26.54
|288.57
|Shanghai Composite
|2,618.23
|69.66
|124.33
|BIST 100
|103,018.35
|-1,055.87
|11,747.87
|RTS
|1,211.23
|-3.22
|142.51
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1454
|0,0007
|-0.0013
|USD/GBP
|1.3077
|-0.0039
|0.0323
|JPY/USD
|109.5
|0.61
|-0.19
|RUB/USD
|65.446
|0.0883
|-3.9054
|TRY/USD
|5.2087
|0.0292
|-0.0807
|CNY/USD
|6.7422
|0.0461
|-0.1363
Tural İbadlıNews Author