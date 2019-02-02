Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.02.2019)

2 February, 2019 09:50

https://report.az/storage/news/b83ed8d7a19a2a1d872f3cef5f40447a/2e5827dd-2654-418d-a2d3-58cbb010970d_292.jpg Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.83 0.77 9.03 WTI (dollar/barrel) 55.34 1.5 9.93 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,322 -3.2 40.7 Indices Dow-Jones 25,063.89 64.22 1,736.43 S&P 500 2,706.53 2.43 199.68 Nasdaq 7,263.87 -17.87 628.59 Nikkei 20,788.39 14.9 773.62 Dax 11,180.66 7.56 621.7 FTSE 100 7,020.22 51.37 292.09 CAC 40 INDEX 5,019.26 26.54 288.57 Shanghai Composite 2,618.23 69.66 124.33 BIST 100 103,018.35 -1,055.87 11,747.87 RTS 1,211.23 -3.22 142.51 Currency USD/EUR 1.1454 0,0007 -0.0013 USD/GBP 1.3077 -0.0039 0.0323 JPY/USD 109.5 0.61 -0.19 RUB/USD 65.446 0.0883 -3.9054 TRY/USD 5.2087 0.0292 -0.0807 CNY/USD 6.7422 0.0461 -0.1363

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.