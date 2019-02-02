 Top
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.02.2019)

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/

    Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.83 0.77 9.03
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 55.34 1.5 9.93
    Gold   (dollar/ounce) 1,322 -3.2 40.7
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 25,063.89 64.22 1,736.43
    S&P 500 2,706.53 2.43 199.68
    Nasdaq 7,263.87 -17.87 628.59
    Nikkei 20,788.39 14.9 773.62
    Dax 11,180.66 7.56 621.7
    FTSE 100 7,020.22 51.37 292.09
    CAC 40 INDEX 5,019.26 26.54 288.57
    Shanghai Composite 2,618.23 69.66 124.33
    BIST 100 103,018.35 -1,055.87 11,747.87
    RTS 1,211.23 -3.22 142.51
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1454 0,0007 -0.0013
    USD/GBP 1.3077 -0.0039 0.0323
    JPY/USD 109.5 0.61 -0.19
    RUB/USD 65.446 0.0883 -3.9054
    TRY/USD 5.2087 0.0292 -0.0807
    CNY/USD 6.7422 0.0461 -0.1363
