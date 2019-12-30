Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.12.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|68.33
|0.17
|14.53
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|61.77
|0.05
|16.36
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,518.10
|0.00
|236.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,645.26
|0.00
|5,317.80
|S&P 500
|3,240.02
|0.00
|733.17
|Nasdaq
|9,006.62
|0.00
|2,371.34
|Nikkei
|23,675.07
|-162.65
|3,660.30
|Dax
|13,337.11
|0.00
|2,778.15
|FTSE 100
|7,644.90
|0.00
|916.77
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,037.09
|-0.30
|1,306.40
|Shanghai Composite
|3,033.33
|28.29
|539.43
|BIST 100
|113,683.60
|-0.01
|22,413.12
|RTS
|1,549.40
|0.00
|480.68
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1198
|0.0021
|-0.0269
|USD/GBP
|1.3113
|0.0035
|0.0359
|JPY/USD
|109.1600
|-0.2800
|-0.5300
|RUB/USD
|62.1375
|-0.0249
|-7.2139
|TRY/USD
|5.9494
|0.0000
|0.6600
|CNY/USD
|6.9797
|-0.0160
|0.1012
