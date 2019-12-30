 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.12.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)68.330.1714.53
WTI (dollar/barrel)61.770.0516.36
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,518.100.00236.80
Indices
Dow-Jones28,645.260.005,317.80
S&P 5003,240.020.00733.17
Nasdaq9,006.620.002,371.34
Nikkei23,675.07-162.653,660.30
Dax13,337.110.002,778.15
FTSE 1007,644.900.00916.77
CAC 40 INDEX6,037.09-0.301,306.40
Shanghai Composite3,033.3328.29539.43
BIST 100113,683.60-0.0122,413.12
RTS1,549.400.00480.68
Currency
USD/EUR1.11980.0021-0.0269
USD/GBP1.31130.00350.0359
JPY/USD109.1600-0.2800-0.5300
RUB/USD62.1375-0.0249-7.2139
TRY/USD5.94940.00000.6600
CNY/USD6.9797-0.01600.1012
