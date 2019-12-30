Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.12.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.12.

30 December, 2019 09:08

https://report.az/storage/news/aaa3a32470319ef8223c680f5b175143/dfb241dd-3011-4f35-9d10-f3bcabd15884_292.jpg

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 68.33 0.17 14.53 WTI (dollar/barrel) 61.77 0.05 16.36 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,518.10 0.00 236.80 Indices Dow-Jones 28,645.26 0.00 5,317.80 S&P 500 3,240.02 0.00 733.17 Nasdaq 9,006.62 0.00 2,371.34 Nikkei 23,675.07 -162.65 3,660.30 Dax 13,337.11 0.00 2,778.15 FTSE 100 7,644.90 0.00 916.77 CAC 40 INDEX 6,037.09 -0.30 1,306.40 Shanghai Composite 3,033.33 28.29 539.43 BIST 100 113,683.60 -0.01 22,413.12 RTS 1,549.40 0.00 480.68 Currency USD/EUR 1.1198 0.0021 -0.0269 USD/GBP 1.3113 0.0035 0.0359 JPY/USD 109.1600 -0.2800 -0.5300 RUB/USD 62.1375 -0.0249 -7.2139 TRY/USD 5.9494 0.0000 0.6600 CNY/USD 6.9797 -0.0160 0.1012