Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.04.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|72.04
|-0.11
|18.24
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|63.50
|0.20
|18.09
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,284.00
|-4.80
|2.70
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,554.39
|11.06
|3,226.93
|S&P 500
|2,943.03
|3.15
|436.18
|Nasdaq
|8,161.85
|15.46
|1,526.57
|Nikkei
|22,258.73
|0.00
|2,243.96
|Dax
|12,328.02
|12.84
|1,769.06
|FTSE 100
|7,440.66
|12.47
|712.53
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,580.98
|11.63
|850.29
|Shanghai Composite
|3,062.50
|-23.90
|568.60
|Bist 100
|94,535.10
|-248.04
|3,264.62
|RTS
|1,254.96
|7.95
|186.24
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1186
|0.0035
|-0.0316
|USD/GBP
|1.2918
|0.0002
|0.0164
|JPY/USD
|111.7600
|0.1800
|2.0700
|RUB/USD
|64.4650
|-0.3300
|-4.8864
|TRY/USD
|5.9522
|0.0142
|0.6628
|CNY/USD
|6.7336
|0.0048
|-0.1449
