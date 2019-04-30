Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.04.2019)

30 April, 2019 09:35

https://report.az/storage/news/f201872dc61db6e8877e312e9038d094/a572e396-8b33-43de-8281-517ac55c7fc0_292.jpg Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 72.04 -0.11 18.24 WTI (dollar/barrel) 63.50 0.20 18.09 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,284.00 -4.80 2.70 Indices Dow-Jones 26,554.39 11.06 3,226.93 S&P 500 2,943.03 3.15 436.18 Nasdaq 8,161.85 15.46 1,526.57 Nikkei 22,258.73 0.00 2,243.96 Dax 12,328.02 12.84 1,769.06 FTSE 100 7,440.66 12.47 712.53 CAC 40 INDEX 5,580.98 11.63 850.29 Shanghai Composite 3,062.50 -23.90 568.60 Bist 100 94,535.10 -248.04 3,264.62 RTS 1,254.96 7.95 186.24 Currency USD/EUR 1.1186 0.0035 -0.0316 USD/GBP 1.2918 0.0002 0.0164 JPY/USD 111.7600 0.1800 2.0700 RUB/USD 64.4650 -0.3300 -4.8864 TRY/USD 5.9522 0.0142 0.6628 CNY/USD 6.7336 0.0048 -0.1449