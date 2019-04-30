 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.04.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)72.04-0.1118.24
WTI (dollar/barrel)63.500.2018.09
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,284.00-4.802.70
Indices
Dow-Jones26,554.3911.063,226.93
S&P 5002,943.033.15436.18
Nasdaq8,161.8515.461,526.57
Nikkei22,258.730.002,243.96
Dax12,328.0212.841,769.06
FTSE 1007,440.6612.47712.53
CAC 40 INDEX5,580.9811.63850.29
Shanghai Composite3,062.50-23.90568.60
Bist 10094,535.10-248.043,264.62
RTS1,254.967.95186.24
Currency
USD/EUR1.11860.0035-0.0316
USD/GBP1.29180.00020.0164
JPY/USD111.76000.18002.0700
RUB/USD64.4650-0.3300-4.8864
TRY/USD5.95220.01420.6628
CNY/USD6.73360.0048-0.1449
