Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.01.2019)

Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.19 1.26 7.39 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.08 1.09 7.67 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,317.80 8.50 36.50 Indices Dow-Jones 24,579.96 51.74 1,252.50 S&P 500 2,640.00 -3.85 133.15 Nasdaq 7,028.29 -57.39 393.01 Nikkei 20,664.64 15.64 649.87 Dax 11,218.83 8.52 659.87 FTSE 100 6,833.93 86.83 105.80 CAC 40 INDEX 4,928.18 39.60 197.49 Shanghai Composite 2,594.25 -2.73 100.35 Bist 100 104,098.37 2,808.62 12,827.89 RTS 1,191.38 12.47 122.66 Currency USD/EUR 1.1420 -0.0008 -0.0039 USD/GBP 1.3066 -0.0097 0.0312 JPY/USD 109.4000 0.0500 -0.2900 RUB/USD 66.0547 -0.1840 -3.2967 TRY/USD 5.3449 0.0180 0.0555 CNY/USD 6.7344 -0.0109 -0.1441

