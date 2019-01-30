Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.01.2019)

973

​Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/

Last price Compared to the previous day's close

Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity   
Brent (dollar/barrel)61.191.267.39
WTI (dollar/barrel)53.081.097.67
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,317.808.5036.50
Indices   
Dow-Jones24,579.9651.741,252.50
S&P 5002,640.00-3.85133.15
Nasdaq7,028.29-57.39393.01
Nikkei20,664.6415.64649.87
Dax11,218.838.52659.87
FTSE 1006,833.9386.83105.80
CAC 40 INDEX4,928.1839.60197.49
Shanghai Composite2,594.25-2.73100.35
Bist 100104,098.372,808.6212,827.89
RTS1,191.3812.47122.66
Currency   
USD/EUR1.1420-0.0008-0.0039
USD/GBP1.3066-0.00970.0312
JPY/USD109.40000.0500-0.2900
RUB/USD66.0547-0.1840-3.2967
TRY/USD5.34490.01800.0555
CNY/USD6.7344-0.0109-0.1441
