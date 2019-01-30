Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.01.2019)

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.19
|1.26
|7.39
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.08
|1.09
|7.67
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,317.80
|8.50
|36.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24,579.96
|51.74
|1,252.50
|S&P 500
|2,640.00
|-3.85
|133.15
|Nasdaq
|7,028.29
|-57.39
|393.01
|Nikkei
|20,664.64
|15.64
|649.87
|Dax
|11,218.83
|8.52
|659.87
|FTSE 100
|6,833.93
|86.83
|105.80
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4,928.18
|39.60
|197.49
|Shanghai Composite
|2,594.25
|-2.73
|100.35
|Bist 100
|104,098.37
|2,808.62
|12,827.89
|RTS
|1,191.38
|12.47
|122.66
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1420
|-0.0008
|-0.0039
|USD/GBP
|1.3066
|-0.0097
|0.0312
|JPY/USD
|109.4000
|0.0500
|-0.2900
|RUB/USD
|66.0547
|-0.1840
|-3.2967
|TRY/USD
|5.3449
|0.0180
|0.0555
|CNY/USD
|6.7344
|-0.0109
|-0.1441