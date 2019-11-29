Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.11.2019)

29 November, 2019 09:11

https://report.az/storage/news/daca9b22a2915339f59fe755f59aa27f/7b0d282e-c6dc-4bd0-80fa-5475e8353934_292.jpg Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 63.63 -0.23 9.83 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.00 0.13 12.59 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,464.40 2.00 183.10 Indices Dow-Jones 28,164.00 0.00 4,836.54 S&P 500 3,153.63 0.00 646.78 Nasdaq 8,705.18 0.00 2,069.90 Nikkei 23,353.78 -71.02 3,339.01 Dax 13,245.58 -41.49 2,686.62 FTSE 100 7,416.43 -13.35 688.30 CAC 40 INDEX 5,912.72 -14.12 1,182.03 Shanghai Composite 2,871.08 6.75 377.18 BIST 100 107,126.19 1,282.02 15,855.71 RTS 1,439.18 -1.90 370.46 Currency USD/EUR 1.1012 0.0007 -0.0455 USD/GBP 1.2913 -0.0015 0.0159 JPY/USD 109.4700 0.0200 -0.2200 RUB/USD 64.0736 0.0766 -5.2778 TRY/USD 5.7612 -0.0156 0.4718 CNY/USD 7.0323 0.0042 0.1538

