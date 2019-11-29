|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|63.63
|-0.23
|9.83
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.00
|0.13
|12.59
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,464.40
|2.00
|183.10
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,164.00
|0.00
|4,836.54
|S&P 500
|3,153.63
|0.00
|646.78
|Nasdaq
|8,705.18
|0.00
|2,069.90
|Nikkei
|23,353.78
|-71.02
|3,339.01
|Dax
|13,245.58
|-41.49
|2,686.62
|FTSE 100
|7,416.43
|-13.35
|688.30
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,912.72
|-14.12
|1,182.03
|Shanghai Composite
|2,871.08
|6.75
|377.18
|BIST 100
|107,126.19
|1,282.02
|15,855.71
|RTS
|1,439.18
|-1.90
|370.46
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1012
|0.0007
|-0.0455
|USD/GBP
|1.2913
|-0.0015
|0.0159
|JPY/USD
|109.4700
|0.0200
|-0.2200
|RUB/USD
|64.0736
|0.0766
|-5.2778
|TRY/USD
|5.7612
|-0.0156
|0.4718
|CNY/USD
|7.0323
|0.0042
|0.1538
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.11.2019)
https://report.az/storage/news/daca9b22a2915339f59fe755f59aa27f/7b0d282e-c6dc-4bd0-80fa-5475e8353934_292.jpg
Kənan SadıqovNews Author