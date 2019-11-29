 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.11.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.11.
Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)63.63-0.239.83
WTI (dollar/barrel)58.000.1312.59
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,464.402.00183.10
Indices
Dow-Jones28,164.000.004,836.54
S&P 5003,153.630.00646.78
Nasdaq8,705.180.002,069.90
Nikkei23,353.78-71.023,339.01
Dax13,245.58-41.492,686.62
FTSE 1007,416.43-13.35688.30
CAC 40 INDEX5,912.72-14.121,182.03
Shanghai Composite2,871.086.75377.18
BIST 100107,126.191,282.0215,855.71
RTS1,439.18-1.90370.46
Currency
USD/EUR1.10120.0007-0.0455
USD/GBP1.2913-0.00150.0159
JPY/USD109.47000.0200-0.2200
RUB/USD64.07360.0766-5.2778
TRY/USD5.7612-0.01560.4718
CNY/USD7.03230.00420.1538
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi