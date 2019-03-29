|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Last price
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|67.82
|-0.01
|14.02
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|59.30
|-0.11
|13.89
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,295.30
|-21.60
|14.00
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,717.46
|91.87
|2,390.00
|S&P 500
|2,815.44
|10.07
|308.59
|Nasdaq
|7,669.17
|25.79
|1,033.89
|Nikkei
|21,033.76
|-344.97
|1,018.99
|Dax
|11,428.16
|9.12
|869.20
|FTSE 100
|7,234.33
|40.14
|506.20
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,296.54
|-4.70
|565.85
|Shanghai Composite
|2,994.94
|-27.78
|501.04
|Bist 100
|92,120.31
|265.17
|849.83
|RTS
|1,207.31
|0.08
|138.59
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1221
|-0.0023
|-0.0223
|USD/GBP
|1.3044
|-0.0145
|0.0290
|JPY/USD
|110.5800
|0.0700
|0.8900
|RUB/USD
|64.9858
|0.1346
|-4.3656
|TRY/USD
|5.5673
|0.2385
|0.2779
|CNY/USD
|6.7390
|0.0119
|-0.1395
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.03.2019)
https://report.az/storage/news/a768c3436a788b3649d52cc55c5855dc/f7ead13b-80c4-46e5-87f9-2b9534df8e74_292.jpg
