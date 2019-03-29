 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.03.2019)

Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Last price
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 67.82 -0.01 14.02
WTI (dollar/barrel) 59.30 -0.11 13.89
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,295.30 -21.60 14.00
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,717.46 91.87 2,390.00
S&P 500 2,815.44 10.07 308.59
Nasdaq 7,669.17 25.79 1,033.89
Nikkei 21,033.76 -344.97 1,018.99
Dax 11,428.16 9.12 869.20
FTSE 100 7,234.33 40.14 506.20
CAC 40 INDEX 5,296.54 -4.70 565.85
Shanghai Composite 2,994.94 -27.78 501.04
Bist 100 92,120.31 265.17 849.83
RTS 1,207.31 0.08 138.59
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1221 -0.0023 -0.0223
USD/GBP 1.3044 -0.0145 0.0290
JPY/USD 110.5800 0.0700 0.8900
RUB/USD 64.9858 0.1346 -4.3656
TRY/USD 5.5673 0.2385 0.2779
CNY/USD 6.7390 0.0119 -0.1395
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi