Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.08.2019)

 Last priceCompared to the previous day's close
Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity   
Brent (dollar/barrel)59.920.936.12
WTI (dollar/barrel)55,531.5910.12
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,550.9013.00269.60
Indices   
Dow-Jones25,777.90-120.932,450.44
S&P 5002,869.16-9.22362.31
Nasdaq7,826.95-26.781,191.67
Nikkei20,479.42-25.58464.65
Dax11,668.9110.871,109.95
FTSE 1007,068.11-26.87339.98
CAC 40 INDEX5,352.031.01621.34
Shanghai Composite2,893.76-17.35399.86
BIST 10095,723.50-1,377.814,453.02
RTS1,257.61-10.64188.89
Currency
   
USD/EUR1.1091-0.0010-0.0366
USD/GBP1.22310.0012-0.0523
JPY/USD105.77000.0700-3.9200
RUB/USD66.42560.3886-2.9258
TRY/USD5.8030-0.01850.5136
CNY/USD7.16490.00410.2864
