Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.08.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|59.92
|0.93
|6.12
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|55,53
|1.59
|10.12
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,550.90
|13.00
|269.60
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,777.90
|-120.93
|2,450.44
|S&P 500
|2,869.16
|-9.22
|362.31
|Nasdaq
|7,826.95
|-26.78
|1,191.67
|Nikkei
|20,479.42
|-25.58
|464.65
|Dax
|11,668.91
|10.87
|1,109.95
|FTSE 100
|7,068.11
|-26.87
|339.98
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,352.03
|1.01
|621.34
|Shanghai Composite
|2,893.76
|-17.35
|399.86
|BIST 100
|95,723.50
|-1,377.81
|4,453.02
|RTS
|1,257.61
|-10.64
|188.89
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1091
|-0.0010
|-0.0366
|USD/GBP
|1.2231
|0.0012
|-0.0523
|JPY/USD
|105.7700
|0.0700
|-3.9200
|RUB/USD
|66.4256
|0.3886
|-2.9258
|TRY/USD
|5.8030
|-0.0185
|0.5136
|CNY/USD
|7.1649
|0.0041
|0.2864
Vüsal NəbiyevNews Author