Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.08.2019)

28 August, 2019 12:39

Last price Compared to the previous day's close

Compared to the beginning of the year

Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 59.92 0.93 6.12 WTI (dollar/barrel) 55,53 1.59 10.12 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,550.90 13.00 269.60 Indices Dow-Jones 25,777.90 -120.93 2,450.44 S&P 500 2,869.16 -9.22 362.31 Nasdaq 7,826.95 -26.78 1,191.67 Nikkei 20,479.42 -25.58 464.65 Dax 11,668.91 10.87 1,109.95 FTSE 100 7,068.11 -26.87 339.98 CAC 40 INDEX 5,352.03 1.01 621.34 Shanghai Composite 2,893.76 -17.35 399.86 BIST 100 95,723.50 -1,377.81 4,453.02 RTS 1,257.61 -10.64 188.89 Currency

USD/EUR 1.1091 -0.0010 -0.0366 USD/GBP 1.2231 0.0012 -0.0523 JPY/USD 105.7700 0.0700 -3.9200 RUB/USD 66.4256 0.3886 -2.9258 TRY/USD 5.8030 -0.0185 0.5136 CNY/USD 7.1649 0.0041 0.2864