Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.02.2019)

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66.39
|1.18
|12.59
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.94
|1.44
|11.53
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,328.70
|- 2.10
|47.40
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,985.16
|- 72.82
|2,657.70
|S&P 500
|2,792.38
|- 1.52
|285.53
|Nasdaq
|7,554.51
|5.21
|919.23
|Nikkei
|21,556.51
|107.12
|1,541.74
|Dax
|11,487.33
|- 53.46
|928.37
|FTSE 100
|7,107.20
|- 43.92
|379.07
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,225.35
|- 13.36
|494.66
|Shanghai Composite
|2,953.82
|12.30
|459.92
|BIST 100
|104 141.00
|- 941.30
|12,870.52
|RTS
|1,191.01
|- 2.06
|122.29
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1387
|- 0.0002
|- 0.0080
|USD/GBP
|1.3306
|0.0054
|0.0552
|JPY/USD
|111.0000
|0.4100
|1.3100
|RUB/USD
|65.7751
|0.0660
|- 3.5763
|TRY/USD
|5.3141
|0.0077
|0.0247
|CNY/USD
|6.6872
|- 0.0130
|- 0.1913
Economic DepartmentNews Author