Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.02.2019)

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/


 Last price Compared to the
previous day's close		 Compared to the
beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.39 1.18 12.59
WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.94 1.44 11.53
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,328.70 - 2.10 47.40
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,985.16 - 72.82 2,657.70
S&P 500 2,792.38 - 1.52 285.53
Nasdaq 7,554.51 5.21 919.23
Nikkei 21,556.51 107.12 1,541.74
Dax 11,487.33 - 53.46 928.37
FTSE 100 7,107.20 - 43.92 379.07
CAC 40 INDEX 5,225.35 - 13.36 494.66
Shanghai Composite 2,953.82 12.30 459.92
BIST 100 104 141.00 - 941.30 12,870.52
RTS 1,191.01 - 2.06 122.29
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1387 - 0.0002 - 0.0080
USD/GBP 1.3306 0.0054 0.0552
JPY/USD 111.0000 0.4100 1.3100
RUB/USD 65.7751 0.0660 - 3.5763
TRY/USD 5.3141 0.0077 0.0247
CNY/USD 6.6872 - 0.0130 - 0.1913
