Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.02.2019)

28 February, 2019 09:09

Last price Compared to the

previous day's close Compared to the

beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.39 1.18 12.59 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.94 1.44 11.53 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,328.70 - 2.10 47.40 Indices Dow-Jones 25,985.16 - 72.82 2,657.70 S&P 500 2,792.38 - 1.52 285.53 Nasdaq 7,554.51 5.21 919.23 Nikkei 21,556.51 107.12 1,541.74 Dax 11,487.33 - 53.46 928.37 FTSE 100 7,107.20 - 43.92 379.07 CAC 40 INDEX 5,225.35 - 13.36 494.66 Shanghai Composite 2,953.82 12.30 459.92 BIST 100 104 141.00 - 941.30 12,870.52 RTS 1,191.01 - 2.06 122.29 Currency USD/EUR 1.1387 - 0.0002 - 0.0080 USD/GBP 1.3306 0.0054 0.0552 JPY/USD 111.0000 0.4100 1.3100 RUB/USD 65.7751 0.0660 - 3.5763 TRY/USD 5.3141 0.0077 0.0247 CNY/USD 6.6872 - 0.0130 - 0.1913