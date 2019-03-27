Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.03.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|68.09
|0.88
|14.29
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|60.00
|1.18
|14.59
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,321.40
|-7.60
|40.10
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,657.73
|140.90
|2,330.27
|S&P 500
|2,818.46
|20.10
|311.61
|Nasdaq
|7,691.52
|53.98
|1,056.24
|Nikkei
|21,428.39
|451.28
|1,413.62
|Dax
|11,419.48
|72.83
|860.52
|FTSE 100
|7,196.29
|18.71
|468.16
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,307.38
|46.74
|576.69
|Shanghai Composite
|2,997.10
|-45.93
|503.20
|Bist 100
|97,378.58
|-1,947.34
|6,108.10
|RTS
|1,229.96
|1.62
|161.24
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1292
|-0.0020
|-0.0155
|USD/GBP
|1.3212
|0.0017
|0.0458
|JPY/USD
|110.5800
|0.6100
|0.8900
|RUB/USD
|64.4099
|0.4220
|-4.9415
|TRY/USD
|5.5244
|-0.0259
|0.2350
|CNY/USD
|6.7152
|0.0058
|-0.1633
