Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.03.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day’s closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)68.090.8814.29
WTI (dollar/barrel)60.001.1814.59
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,321.40-7.6040.10
Indices
Dow-Jones25,657.73140.902,330.27
S&P 5002,818.4620.10311.61
Nasdaq7,691.5253.981,056.24
Nikkei21,428.39451.281,413.62
Dax11,419.4872.83860.52
FTSE 1007,196.2918.71468.16
CAC 40 INDEX5,307.3846.74576.69
Shanghai Composite2,997.10-45.93503.20
Bist 10097,378.58-1,947.346,108.10
RTS1,229.961.62161.24
Currency
USD/EUR1.1292-0.0020-0.0155
USD/GBP1.32120.00170.0458
JPY/USD110.58000.61000.8900
RUB/USD64.40990.4220-4.9415
TRY/USD5.5244-0.02590.2350
CNY/USD6.71520.0058-0.1633
