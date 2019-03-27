Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.03.2019)

27 March, 2019 09:45

Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 68.09 0.88 14.29 WTI (dollar/barrel) 60.00 1.18 14.59 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,321.40 -7.60 40.10 Indices Dow-Jones 25,657.73 140.90 2,330.27 S&P 500 2,818.46 20.10 311.61 Nasdaq 7,691.52 53.98 1,056.24 Nikkei 21,428.39 451.28 1,413.62 Dax 11,419.48 72.83 860.52 FTSE 100 7,196.29 18.71 468.16 CAC 40 INDEX 5,307.38 46.74 576.69 Shanghai Composite 2,997.10 -45.93 503.20 Bist 100 97,378.58 -1,947.34 6,108.10 RTS 1,229.96 1.62 161.24 Currency USD/EUR 1.1292 -0.0020 -0.0155 USD/GBP 1.3212 0.0017 0.0458 JPY/USD 110.5800 0.6100 0.8900 RUB/USD 64.4099 0.4220 -4.9415 TRY/USD 5.5244 -0.0259 0.2350 CNY/USD 6.7152 0.0058 -0.1633