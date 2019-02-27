Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.02.2019)

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|65.21
|0.45
|11.41
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|55.50
|0.02
|10.09
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1330.80
|1.30
|49.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,057.98
|-33.97
|2,730.52
|S&P 500
|2,793.90
|-2.21
|287.05
|Nasdaq
|7,549.30
|-5.16
|914.02
|Nikkei
|21,449.39
|-78.84
|1,434.62
|Dax
|11,540.79
|35.40
|981.83
|FTSE 100
|7,151.12
|-32.62
|422.99
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,238.72
|6.88
|508.03
|Shanghai Composite
|2,941.52
|-19.77
|447.62
|BIST 100
|105,075.95
|745.89
|13,805.47
|RTS
|1,193.07
|-8.50
|124.35
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1363
|0.0005
|-0.0104
|USD/GBP
|1.3180
|0.0083
|0.0426
|JPY/USD
|110.5900
|-0.4700
|0.9000
|RUB/USD
|65.8298
|0.2964
|-3.5216
|TRY/USD
|5.3021
|-0.0008
|0.0127
|CNY/USD
|6.6958
|0.0067
|-0.1827
Economic DepartmentNews Author