Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.02.2019)

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/


 Last price Compared to the
previous day's close		 Compared to the
beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.21 0.45 11.41
WTI (dollar/barrel) 55.50 0.02 10.09
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1330.80 1.30 49.50
Indices
Dow-Jones 26,057.98 -33.97 2,730.52
S&P 500 2,793.90 -2.21 287.05
Nasdaq 7,549.30 -5.16 914.02
Nikkei 21,449.39 -78.84 1,434.62
Dax 11,540.79 35.40 981.83
FTSE 100 7,151.12 -32.62 422.99
CAC 40 INDEX 5,238.72 6.88 508.03
Shanghai Composite 2,941.52 -19.77 447.62
BIST 100 105,075.95 745.89 13,805.47
RTS 1,193.07 -8.50 124.35
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1363 0.0005 -0.0104
USD/GBP 1.3180 0.0083 0.0426
JPY/USD 110.5900 -0.4700 0.9000
RUB/USD 65.8298 0.2964 -3.5216
TRY/USD 5.3021 -0.0008 0.0127
CNY/USD 6.6958 0.0067 -0.1827
