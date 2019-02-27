Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.02.2019)

27 February, 2019

Last price Compared to the

previous day's close Compared to the

beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.21 0.45 11.41 WTI (dollar/barrel) 55.50 0.02 10.09 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1330.80 1.30 49.50 Indices Dow-Jones 26,057.98 -33.97 2,730.52 S&P 500 2,793.90 -2.21 287.05 Nasdaq 7,549.30 -5.16 914.02 Nikkei 21,449.39 -78.84 1,434.62 Dax 11,540.79 35.40 981.83 FTSE 100 7,151.12 -32.62 422.99 CAC 40 INDEX 5,238.72 6.88 508.03 Shanghai Composite 2,941.52 -19.77 447.62 BIST 100 105,075.95 745.89 13,805.47 RTS 1,193.07 -8.50 124.35 Currency USD/EUR 1.1363 0.0005 -0.0104 USD/GBP 1.3180 0.0083 0.0426 JPY/USD 110.5900 -0.4700 0.9000 RUB/USD 65.8298 0.2964 -3.5216 TRY/USD 5.3021 -0.0008 0.0127 CNY/USD 6.6958 0.0067 -0.1827