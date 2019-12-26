Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.12.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|67.48
|0.28
|13.68
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|61.36
|0.25
|15.95
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,507.10
|2.30
|225.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,515.45
|0.00
|5,187.99
|S&P 500
|3,223.38
|0.00
|716.53
|Nasdaq
|8,952.88
|0.00
|2,317.60
|Nikkei
|23,887.93
|96.32
|3,873.16
|Dax
|13,300.98
|0.00
|2,742.02
|FTSE 100
|7,632.24
|0.00
|904.11
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,029.55
|0.00
|1,298.86
|Shanghai Composite
|2,992.41
|10.29
|498.51
|BIST 100
|113,329.25
|175.81
|22,058.77
|RTS
|1,544.12
|3.66
|475.40
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1090
|0.0004
|-0.0377
|USD/GBP
|1.2986
|0.0033
|0.0232
|JPY/USD
|109.5600
|0.1800
|-0.1300
|RUB/USD
|61.7115
|-0.1400
|-7.6399
|TRY/USD
|5.9400
|-0.0085
|0.6506
|CNY/USD
|6.9944
|-0.0044
|0.1159
https://report.az/storage/news/7dae7aee970eab490699ae3565b27620/f97fc36c-792e-4344-8afb-e887da90ea68_292.jpg
Kənan SadıqovNews Author