Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.12.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)67.480.2813.68
WTI (dollar/barrel)61.360.2515.95
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,507.102.30225.80
Indices
Dow-Jones28,515.450.005,187.99
S&P 5003,223.380.00716.53
Nasdaq8,952.880.002,317.60
Nikkei23,887.9396.323,873.16
Dax13,300.980.002,742.02
FTSE 1007,632.240.00904.11
CAC 40 INDEX6,029.550.001,298.86
Shanghai Composite2,992.4110.29498.51
BIST 100113,329.25175.8122,058.77
RTS1,544.123.66475.40
Currency
USD/EUR1.10900.0004-0.0377
USD/GBP1.29860.00330.0232
JPY/USD109.56000.1800-0.1300
RUB/USD61.7115-0.1400-7.6399
TRY/USD5.9400-0.00850.6506
CNY/USD6.9944-0.00440.1159
