Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.12.2019)

26 December, 2019 09:57

https://report.az/storage/news/7dae7aee970eab490699ae3565b27620/f97fc36c-792e-4344-8afb-e887da90ea68_292.jpg Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 67.48 0.28 13.68 WTI (dollar/barrel) 61.36 0.25 15.95 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,507.10 2.30 225.80 Indices Dow-Jones 28,515.45 0.00 5,187.99 S&P 500 3,223.38 0.00 716.53 Nasdaq 8,952.88 0.00 2,317.60 Nikkei 23,887.93 96.32 3,873.16 Dax 13,300.98 0.00 2,742.02 FTSE 100 7,632.24 0.00 904.11 CAC 40 INDEX 6,029.55 0.00 1,298.86 Shanghai Composite 2,992.41 10.29 498.51 BIST 100 113,329.25 175.81 22,058.77 RTS 1,544.12 3.66 475.40 Currency USD/EUR 1.1090 0.0004 -0.0377 USD/GBP 1.2986 0.0033 0.0232 JPY/USD 109.5600 0.1800 -0.1300 RUB/USD 61.7115 -0.1400 -7.6399 TRY/USD 5.9400 -0.0085 0.6506 CNY/USD 6.9944 -0.0044 0.1159