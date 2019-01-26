Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.01.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/d06e752e8a5c01d6173ae1c07a3d9254/a9e448ee-2c5b-46fc-b723-afd47c0ba9aa_292.jpg
Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.50
|0.41
|7.70
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.63
|0.50
|8.22
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 308.40
|22.50
|27.10
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 737.20
|183.96
|1 409.74
|S&P 500
|2 664.76
|22.43
|157.91
|Nasdaq
|7 164.86
|91.40
|529.58
|Nikkei
|20 773.56
|198.93
|758.79
|Dax
|11 281.79
|151.61
|722.83
|FTSE 100
|6 809.22
|- 9.73
|81.09
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 925.82
|53.86
|195.13
|Shanghai Composite
|2 601.72
|10.03
|107.82
|Bist 100
|101 801.42
|27.13
|10 530.94
|RTS
|1 192.02
|3.87
|123.30
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1349
|0.0045
|- 0.0163
|USD/GBP
|1.3087
|0.0001
|0.0333
|JPY/USD
|109.4900
|- 0.1500
|- 0.2000
|RUB/USD
|66.0074
|0.2446
|- 3.3440
|TRY/USD
|5.2722
|0.0068
|- 0.0172
|CNY/USD
|6.7483
|- 0.0402
|- 0.1302
Economic DepartmentNews Author