Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.01.2019)

26 January, 2019 09:44

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.50 0.41 7.70 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.63 0.50 8.22 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 308.40 22.50 27.10 Indices Dow-Jones 24 737.20 183.96 1 409.74 S&P 500 2 664.76 22.43 157.91 Nasdaq 7 164.86 91.40 529.58 Nikkei 20 773.56 198.93 758.79 Dax 11 281.79 151.61 722.83 FTSE 100 6 809.22 - 9.73 81.09 CAC 40 INDEX 4 925.82 53.86 195.13 Shanghai Composite 2 601.72 10.03 107.82 Bist 100 101 801.42 27.13 10 530.94 RTS 1 192.02 3.87 123.30 Currency USD/EUR 1.1349 0.0045 - 0.0163 USD/GBP 1.3087 0.0001 0.0333 JPY/USD 109.4900 - 0.1500 - 0.2000 RUB/USD 66.0074 0.2446 - 3.3440 TRY/USD 5.2722 0.0068 - 0.0172 CNY/USD 6.7483 - 0.0402 - 0.1302