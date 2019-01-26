 Top
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.01.2019)

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/


    		 Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.50 0.41 7.70
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.63 0.50 8.22
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 308.40 22.50 27.10
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 24 737.20 183.96 1 409.74
    S&P 500 2 664.76 22.43 157.91
    Nasdaq 7 164.86 91.40 529.58
    Nikkei 20 773.56 198.93 758.79
    Dax 11 281.79 151.61 722.83
    FTSE 100 6 809.22 - 9.73 81.09
    CAC 40 INDEX 4 925.82 53.86 195.13
    Shanghai Composite 2 601.72 10.03 107.82
    Bist 100 101 801.42 27.13 10 530.94
    RTS 1 192.02 3.87 123.30
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1349 0.0045 - 0.0163
    USD/GBP 1.3087 0.0001 0.0333
    JPY/USD 109.4900 - 0.1500 - 0.2000
    RUB/USD 66.0074 0.2446 - 3.3440
    TRY/USD 5.2722 0.0068 - 0.0172
    CNY/USD 6.7483 - 0.0402 - 0.1302
