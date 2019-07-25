Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.07.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|63.18
|-0.65
|9.38
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.95
|0.18
|11.54
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,424.60
|2.90
|143.30
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,269.97
|-79.22
|3,942.51
|S&P 500
|3,019.56
|14.09
|512.71
|Nasdaq
|8,321.50
|70.10
|1,686.22
|Nikkei
|21,709.57
|88.69
|1,694.80
|Dax
|12,522.89
|32.15
|1,963.93
|FTSE 100
|7,501.46
|-55.40
|773.33
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,605.87
|-12.28
|875.18
|Shanghai Composite
|2,923.28
|23.33
|429.38
|Bist 100
|103,457.26
|901.11
|12,186.78
|RTS
|1,339.62
|-5.86
|270.90
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1147
|-0.0005
|-0.0315
|USD/GBP
|1.2484
|0.0044
|-0.0270
|JPY/USD
|108.0600
|-0.1700
|-1.6300
|RUB/USD
|63.2898
|0.0966
|-6.0616
|TRY/USD
|5.7064
|-0.0116
|0.4170
|CNY/USD
|6.8736
|-0.0056
|-0.0049
