Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.07.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)63.18-0.659.38
WTI (dollar/barrel)56.950.1811.54
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,424.602.90143.30
Indices
Dow-Jones27,269.97-79.223,942.51
S&P 5003,019.5614.09512.71
Nasdaq8,321.5070.101,686.22
Nikkei21,709.5788.691,694.80
Dax12,522.8932.151,963.93
FTSE 1007,501.46-55.40773.33
CAC 40 INDEX5,605.87-12.28875.18
Shanghai Composite2,923.2823.33429.38
Bist 100103,457.26901.1112,186.78
RTS1,339.62-5.86270.90
Currency
USD/EUR1.1147-0.0005-0.0315
USD/GBP1.24840.0044-0.0270
JPY/USD108.0600-0.1700-1.6300
RUB/USD63.28980.0966-6.0616
TRY/USD5.7064-0.01160.4170
CNY/USD6.8736-0.0056-0.0049
