Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.07.2019)

25 July, 2019 09:25

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 63.18 -0.65 9.38 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.95 0.18 11.54 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,424.60 2.90 143.30 Indices Dow-Jones 27,269.97 -79.22 3,942.51 S&P 500 3,019.56 14.09 512.71 Nasdaq 8,321.50 70.10 1,686.22 Nikkei 21,709.57 88.69 1,694.80 Dax 12,522.89 32.15 1,963.93 FTSE 100 7,501.46 -55.40 773.33 CAC 40 INDEX 5,605.87 -12.28 875.18 Shanghai Composite 2,923.28 23.33 429.38 Bist 100 103,457.26 901.11 12,186.78 RTS 1,339.62 -5.86 270.90 Currency USD/EUR 1.1147 -0.0005 -0.0315 USD/GBP 1.2484 0.0044 -0.0270 JPY/USD 108.0600 -0.1700 -1.6300 RUB/USD 63.2898 0.0966 -6.0616 TRY/USD 5.7064 -0.0116 0.4170 CNY/USD 6.8736 -0.0056 -0.0049