Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.01.2019)

25 January, 2019 09:35

https://report.az/storage/news/2510a1353cf5e35f27d544bdae76e294/49c62627-8859-49c2-bcfd-2bb78ffcbf12_292.jpg Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.07 - 0.07 7.27 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.12 0.50 7.71 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,286.40 - 3.80 5.10 Indices Dow-Jones 24,553.24 - 22.38 1,225.78 S&P 500 2,642.33 3.63 135.48 Nasdaq 7,073.46 47.69 438.18 Nikkei 20,574.63 - 19.09 559.86 Dax 11,130.18 58.64 571.22 FTSE 100 6,818.95 - 23.93 90.82 CAC 40 INDEX 4,871.96 31.58 141.27 Shanghai Composite 2,591.69 10.69 97.79 Bist 100 101,774.29 1,633.25 10,503.81 RTS 1,188.15 1.64 119.43 Currency USD/EUR 1.1345 - 0.0036 - 0.0086 USD/GBP 1.3045 - 0.0024 0.0291 JPY/USD 109.6100 0.0100 - 0.0800 RUB/USD 65.8547 - 0.2305 - 3.4967 TRY/USD 5.2654 - 0.0196 - 0.0240 CNY/USD 6.7885 - 0.0035 - 0.0900

