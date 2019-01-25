 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.01.2019)

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.07 - 0.07 7.27
WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.12 0.50 7.71
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,286.40 - 3.80 5.10
Indices
Dow-Jones 24,553.24 - 22.38 1,225.78
S&P 500 2,642.33 3.63 135.48
Nasdaq 7,073.46 47.69 438.18
Nikkei 20,574.63 - 19.09 559.86
Dax 11,130.18 58.64 571.22
FTSE 100 6,818.95 - 23.93 90.82
CAC 40 INDEX 4,871.96 31.58 141.27
Shanghai Composite 2,591.69 10.69 97.79
Bist 100 101,774.29 1,633.25 10,503.81
RTS 1,188.15 1.64 119.43
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1345 - 0.0036 - 0.0086
USD/GBP 1.3045 - 0.0024 0.0291
JPY/USD 109.6100 0.0100 - 0.0800
RUB/USD 65.8547 - 0.2305 - 3.4967
TRY/USD 5.2654 - 0.0196 - 0.0240
CNY/USD 6.7885 - 0.0035 - 0.0900
