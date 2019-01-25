Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.01.2019)

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.07
|- 0.07
|7.27
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.12
|0.50
|7.71
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,286.40
|- 3.80
|5.10
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24,553.24
|- 22.38
|1,225.78
|S&P 500
|2,642.33
|3.63
|135.48
|Nasdaq
|7,073.46
|47.69
|438.18
|Nikkei
|20,574.63
|- 19.09
|559.86
|Dax
|11,130.18
|58.64
|571.22
|FTSE 100
|6,818.95
|- 23.93
|90.82
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4,871.96
|31.58
|141.27
|Shanghai Composite
|2,591.69
|10.69
|97.79
|Bist 100
|101,774.29
|1,633.25
|10,503.81
|RTS
|1,188.15
|1.64
|119.43
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1345
|- 0.0036
|- 0.0086
|USD/GBP
|1.3045
|- 0.0024
|0.0291
|JPY/USD
|109.6100
|0.0100
|- 0.0800
|RUB/USD
|65.8547
|- 0.2305
|- 3.4967
|TRY/USD
|5.2654
|- 0.0196
|- 0.0240
|CNY/USD
|6.7885
|- 0.0035
|- 0.0900