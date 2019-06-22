Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.06.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/f8a48bd8c557e3593ab5a395978bee47/46cc0f09-6235-4a9a-b124-464979c3253d_292.jpg Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 65,20 0,75 11,40 WTI (dollar/barrel) 57,43 0,78 12,02 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 400,10 3,20 118,80 Indices Dow-Jones 26 719,13 -34,04 3 391,67 S&P 500 2 950,46 -3,72 443,61 Nasdaq 8 031,71 -19,63 1 396,43 Nikkei 21 258,64 -204,22 1 243,87 Dax 12 339,92 -15,47 1 780,96 FTSE 100 7 407,50 -16,94 679,37 CAC 40 INDEX 5 528,33 -7,24 797,64 Shanghai Composite 3 001,98 14,86 508,08 Bist 100 94 022,28 -135,41 2 751,80 RTS 1 375,02 -16,19 306,30 Valyuta USD/EUR 1,1369 0,0076 -0,0174 USD/GBP 1,2737 0,0034 -0,0017 JPY/USD 107,3200 0,0200 -2,3700 RUB/USD 63,0462 0,1814 -6,3052 TRY/USD 5,8173 0,0613 0,5279 CNY/USD 6,8685 0,0179 -0,0100