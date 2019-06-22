 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.06.2019)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.06.2019)
 Last price Compared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity   
Brent (dollar/barrel)65,200,7511,40
WTI (dollar/barrel)57,430,7812,02
Gold (dollar/ounce)1 400,103,20118,80
Indices   
Dow-Jones26 719,13-34,043 391,67
S&P 5002 950,46-3,72443,61
Nasdaq8 031,71-19,631 396,43
Nikkei21 258,64-204,221 243,87
Dax12 339,92-15,471 780,96
FTSE 1007 407,50-16,94679,37
CAC 40 INDEX5 528,33-7,24797,64
Shanghai Composite3 001,9814,86508,08
Bist 10094 022,28-135,412 751,80
RTS1 375,02-16,19306,30
Valyuta   
USD/EUR1,13690,0076-0,0174
USD/GBP1,27370,0034-0,0017
JPY/USD107,32000,0200-2,3700
RUB/USD63,04620,1814-6,3052
TRY/USD5,81730,06130,5279
CNY/USD6,86850,0179-0,0100
