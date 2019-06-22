Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.06.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|65,20
|0,75
|11,40
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|57,43
|0,78
|12,02
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 400,10
|3,20
|118,80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26 719,13
|-34,04
|3 391,67
|S&P 500
|2 950,46
|-3,72
|443,61
|Nasdaq
|8 031,71
|-19,63
|1 396,43
|Nikkei
|21 258,64
|-204,22
|1 243,87
|Dax
|12 339,92
|-15,47
|1 780,96
|FTSE 100
|7 407,50
|-16,94
|679,37
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 528,33
|-7,24
|797,64
|Shanghai Composite
|3 001,98
|14,86
|508,08
|Bist 100
|94 022,28
|-135,41
|2 751,80
|RTS
|1 375,02
|-16,19
|306,30
|Valyuta
|USD/EUR
|1,1369
|0,0076
|-0,0174
|USD/GBP
|1,2737
|0,0034
|-0,0017
|JPY/USD
|107,3200
|0,0200
|-2,3700
|RUB/USD
|63,0462
|0,1814
|-6,3052
|TRY/USD
|5,8173
|0,0613
|0,5279
|CNY/USD
|6,8685
|0,0179
|-0,0100
Vüsal NəbiyevNews Author