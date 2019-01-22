Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.01.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/ede236337c7892e64136a8a03c7fbee5/e014a8d5-7aa6-456f-9ab7-0164cda88020_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.81
|0.11
|9.01
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.90
|0.10
|8.49
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 278.20
|- 4.40
|- 3.10
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 706.35
|0.00
|1 378.89
|S&P 500
|2 670.71
|0.00
|163.86
|Nasdaq
|7 157.23
|0.00
|521.95
|Nikkei
|20 719.33
|53.26
|704.56
|Dax
|11 136.20
|- 69.34
|577.24
|FTSE 100
|6 970.59
|2.26
|242.46
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 867.78
|- 8.15
|137.09
|Shanghai Composite
|2 610.51
|14.50
|116.61
|Bist 100
|98 653.75
|198.87
|7 383.27
|RTS
|1 171.09
|- 5.33
|102.37
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1365
|0.0002
|- 0.0104
|USD/GBP
|1.2892
|0.0020
|0.0138
|JPY/USD
|109.6700
|- 0.1100
|- 0.0200
|RUB/USD
|66.3910
|0.2103
|- 2.9604
|TRY/USD
|5.3382
|0.0106
|0.0488
|CNY/USD
|6.7980
|0.0207
|- 0.0805
