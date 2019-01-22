Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.01.2019)

22 January, 2019 09:37

https://report.az/storage/news/ede236337c7892e64136a8a03c7fbee5/e014a8d5-7aa6-456f-9ab7-0164cda88020_292.jpg Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.81 0.11 9.01 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.90 0.10 8.49 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 278.20 - 4.40 - 3.10 Indices Dow-Jones 24 706.35 0.00 1 378.89 S&P 500 2 670.71 0.00 163.86 Nasdaq 7 157.23 0.00 521.95 Nikkei 20 719.33 53.26 704.56 Dax 11 136.20 - 69.34 577.24 FTSE 100 6 970.59 2.26 242.46 CAC 40 INDEX 4 867.78 - 8.15 137.09 Shanghai Composite 2 610.51 14.50 116.61 Bist 100 98 653.75 198.87 7 383.27 RTS 1 171.09 - 5.33 102.37 Currency USD/EUR 1.1365 0.0002 - 0.0104 USD/GBP 1.2892 0.0020 0.0138 JPY/USD 109.6700 - 0.1100 - 0.0200 RUB/USD 66.3910 0.2103 - 2.9604 TRY/USD 5.3382 0.0106 0.0488 CNY/USD 6.7980 0.0207 - 0.0805