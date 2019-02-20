Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.02.2019)

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66.45
|-0.05
|12.65
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.09
|0.50
|10.68
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 344.80
|22.70
|63.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,950.88
|67.63
|2,623.42
|S&P 500
|2,779.76
|4.16
|272.91
|Nasdaq
|7,472.41
|0.00
|837.13
|Nikkei
|21,302.65
|20.80
|1,287.88
|Dax
|11,272.46
|-26.74
|713.50
|FTSE 100
|7,179.17
|-40.30
|451.04
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,160.52
|-8.02
|429.83
|Shanghai Composite
|2,755.65
|1.29
|261.75
|Bist 100
|101,742.14
|13.62
|10,471.66
|RTS
|1,173.64
|-3.40
|104.92
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1341
|0.0030
|-0.0156
|USD/GBP
|1.2998
|0.0074
|0.0244
|JPY/USD
|110.7500
|0.1300
|1.0600
|RUB/USD
|65.7091
|-0.5409
|-3.6423
|TRY/USD
|5.2822
|-0.0152
|-0.0072
|CNY/USD
|6.7587
|-0.0080
|-0.1198
Economic DepartmentNews Author