Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.02.2019)

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/


 Last price Compared to the
previous day's close		 Compared to the
beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.45 -0.05 12.65
WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.09 0.50 10.68
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 344.80 22.70 63.50
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,950.88 67.63 2,623.42
S&P 500 2,779.76 4.16 272.91
Nasdaq 7,472.41 0.00 837.13
Nikkei 21,302.65 20.80 1,287.88
Dax 11,272.46 -26.74 713.50
FTSE 100 7,179.17 -40.30 451.04
CAC 40 INDEX 5,160.52 -8.02 429.83
Shanghai Composite 2,755.65 1.29 261.75
Bist 100 101,742.14 13.62 10,471.66
RTS 1,173.64 -3.40 104.92
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1341 0.0030 -0.0156
USD/GBP 1.2998 0.0074 0.0244
JPY/USD 110.7500 0.1300 1.0600
RUB/USD 65.7091 -0.5409 -3.6423
TRY/USD 5.2822 -0.0152 -0.0072
CNY/USD 6.7587 -0.0080 -0.1198
