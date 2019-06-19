Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.06.2019)

19 June, 2019 10:01

https://report.az/storage/news/ffc8295d9bf80572cb7cedcfd7f07682/e66bf6fb-a103-4792-bc5a-f8be0f3f1915_292.jpg Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.30 1.36 8.50 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.90 1.97 8.49 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,350.00 7.10 68.70 Indices Dow-Jones 26,465.54 353.01 3,138.08 S&P 500 2,917.75 28.08 410.90 Nasdaq 7,953.88 108.86 1,318.60 Nikkei 20,972.71 -151.29 957.94 Dax 12,331.75 245.93 1,772.79 FTSE 100 7,443.04 85.73 714.91 CAC 40 INDEX 5,509.73 118.79 779.04 Shanghai Composite 2,890.16 2.54 396.26 Bist 100 94,218.70 1 968.91 2,948.22 RTS 1,359.23 18.33 290.51 Currency USD/EUR 1.1194 -0.0024 -0.0249 USD/GBP 1.2558 0.0024 -0.0196 JPY/USD 108.4500 -0.0900 -1.2400 RUB/USD 63.9698 -0.3447 -5.3816 TRY/USD 5.8332 -0.0400 0.5438 CNY/USD 6.9032 -0.0226 0.0247