Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.06.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)62.301.368.50
WTI (dollar/barrel)53.901.978.49
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,350.007.1068.70
Indices
Dow-Jones26,465.54353.013,138.08
S&P 5002,917.7528.08410.90
Nasdaq7,953.88108.861,318.60
Nikkei20,972.71-151.29957.94
Dax12,331.75245.931,772.79
FTSE 1007,443.0485.73714.91
CAC 40 INDEX5,509.73118.79779.04
Shanghai Composite2,890.162.54396.26
Bist 10094,218.701 968.912,948.22
RTS1,359.2318.33290.51
Currency
USD/EUR1.1194-0.0024-0.0249
USD/GBP1.25580.0024-0.0196
JPY/USD108.4500-0.0900-1.2400
RUB/USD63.9698-0.3447-5.3816
TRY/USD5.8332-0.04000.5438
CNY/USD6.9032-0.02260.0247
