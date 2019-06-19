Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.06.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.30
|1.36
|8.50
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.90
|1.97
|8.49
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,350.00
|7.10
|68.70
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,465.54
|353.01
|3,138.08
|S&P 500
|2,917.75
|28.08
|410.90
|Nasdaq
|7,953.88
|108.86
|1,318.60
|Nikkei
|20,972.71
|-151.29
|957.94
|Dax
|12,331.75
|245.93
|1,772.79
|FTSE 100
|7,443.04
|85.73
|714.91
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,509.73
|118.79
|779.04
|Shanghai Composite
|2,890.16
|2.54
|396.26
|Bist 100
|94,218.70
|1 968.91
|2,948.22
|RTS
|1,359.23
|18.33
|290.51
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1194
|-0.0024
|-0.0249
|USD/GBP
|1.2558
|0.0024
|-0.0196
|JPY/USD
|108.4500
|-0.0900
|-1.2400
|RUB/USD
|63.9698
|-0.3447
|-5.3816
|TRY/USD
|5.8332
|-0.0400
|0.5438
|CNY/USD
|6.9032
|-0.0226
|0.0247
