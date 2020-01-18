 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.01.2020)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)64.850.25-3.48
WTI (dollar/barrel)58.540.01-3.23
Gold (dollar/ounce)1560.305.2042.20
Indices
Dow-Jones29,348.1050.46702.84
S&P 5003,329.6212.8189.60
Nasdaq9,388.0530.92381.43
Nikkei24,041.26-4.04366.19
Dax13,526.1396.70189.02
FTSE 1007,674.5664.7529.66
CAC 40 INDEX6,100.7261.6963.63
Shanghai Composite3,075.50-1.4042.17
BIST 100121,474.75473.877,791.15
RTS1,637.7525.0388.35
Currency
USD/EUR1.1092-0.0041-0.0106
USD/GBP1.3016-0.0056-0.0097
JPY/USD110.1400-0.08000.9800
RUB/USD61.5986-0.0701-0.5389
TRY/USD5.88620.0269-0.0632
CNY/USD6.8598-0.0108-0.1199
