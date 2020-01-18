Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.01.2020)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|64.85
|0.25
|-3.48
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.54
|0.01
|-3.23
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1560.30
|5.20
|42.20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|29,348.10
|50.46
|702.84
|S&P 500
|3,329.62
|12.81
|89.60
|Nasdaq
|9,388.05
|30.92
|381.43
|Nikkei
|24,041.26
|-4.04
|366.19
|Dax
|13,526.13
|96.70
|189.02
|FTSE 100
|7,674.56
|64.75
|29.66
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,100.72
|61.69
|63.63
|Shanghai Composite
|3,075.50
|-1.40
|42.17
|BIST 100
|121,474.75
|473.87
|7,791.15
|RTS
|1,637.75
|25.03
|88.35
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1092
|-0.0041
|-0.0106
|USD/GBP
|1.3016
|-0.0056
|-0.0097
|JPY/USD
|110.1400
|-0.0800
|0.9800
|RUB/USD
|61.5986
|-0.0701
|-0.5389
|TRY/USD
|5.8862
|0.0269
|-0.0632
|CNY/USD
|6.8598
|-0.0108
|-0.1199
