Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.01.2020)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets 180120

18 January, 2020 09:07

Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.85 0.25 -3.48 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.54 0.01 -3.23 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1560.30 5.20 42.20 Indices Dow-Jones 29,348.10 50.46 702.84 S&P 500 3,329.62 12.81 89.60 Nasdaq 9,388.05 30.92 381.43 Nikkei 24,041.26 -4.04 366.19 Dax 13,526.13 96.70 189.02 FTSE 100 7,674.56 64.75 29.66 CAC 40 INDEX 6,100.72 61.69 63.63 Shanghai Composite 3,075.50 -1.40 42.17 BIST 100 121,474.75 473.87 7,791.15 RTS 1,637.75 25.03 88.35 Currency USD/EUR 1.1092 -0.0041 -0.0106 USD/GBP 1.3016 -0.0056 -0.0097 JPY/USD 110.1400 -0.0800 0.9800 RUB/USD 61.5986 -0.0701 -0.5389 TRY/USD 5.8862 0.0269 -0.0632 CNY/USD 6.8598 -0.0108 -0.1199

