Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.06.2019)

18 June, 2019 10:24

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.98 -1.07 7.18 WTI (dollar/barrel) 51.93 -0.2 6.52 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1342.9 -1.6 61.6 Indices Dow-Jones 26112.53 22.92 2785.07 S&P 500 2889.67 2.69 382.82 Nasdaq 7845.02 48.36 1209.74 Nikkei 21124 7.11 1109.23 Dax 12085.82 -10.58 1526.86 FTSE 100 7357.31 11.53 629.18 CAC 40 INDEX 5390.95 23.33 660.26 Shanghai Composite 2887.62 5.65 393.72 BIST 100 92350.98 1563.97 1080.5 RTS 1340.9 -0.15 272.18 Currency USD/EUR 1.1218 0.001 -0.0249 USD/GBP 1.2534 -0.0063 -0.022 JPY/USD 108.54 -0.02 -1.15 RUB/USD 64.3145 -0.054 -5.0369 TRY/USD 5.874 -0.0094 0.5846 CNY/USD 6.9258 0.0003 0.0473