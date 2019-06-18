 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.06.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.06.

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)60.98-1.077.18
WTI (dollar/barrel)51.93-0.26.52
Gold (dollar/ounce)1342.9-1.661.6
Indices
Dow-Jones26112.5322.922785.07
S&P 5002889.672.69382.82
Nasdaq7845.0248.361209.74
Nikkei211247.111109.23
Dax12085.82-10.581526.86
FTSE 1007357.3111.53629.18
CAC 40 INDEX5390.9523.33660.26
Shanghai Composite2887.625.65393.72
BIST 10092350.981563.971080.5
RTS1340.9-0.15272.18
Currency
USD/EUR1.12180.001-0.0249
USD/GBP1.2534-0.0063-0.022
JPY/USD108.54-0.02-1.15
RUB/USD64.3145-0.054-5.0369
TRY/USD5.874-0.00940.5846
CNY/USD6.92580.00030.0473
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi