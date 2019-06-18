Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.06.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60.98
|-1.07
|7.18
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|51.93
|-0.2
|6.52
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1342.9
|-1.6
|61.6
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26112.53
|22.92
|2785.07
|S&P 500
|2889.67
|2.69
|382.82
|Nasdaq
|7845.02
|48.36
|1209.74
|Nikkei
|21124
|7.11
|1109.23
|Dax
|12085.82
|-10.58
|1526.86
|FTSE 100
|7357.31
|11.53
|629.18
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5390.95
|23.33
|660.26
|Shanghai Composite
|2887.62
|5.65
|393.72
|BIST 100
|92350.98
|1563.97
|1080.5
|RTS
|1340.9
|-0.15
|272.18
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1218
|0.001
|-0.0249
|USD/GBP
|1.2534
|-0.0063
|-0.022
|JPY/USD
|108.54
|-0.02
|-1.15
|RUB/USD
|64.3145
|-0.054
|-5.0369
|TRY/USD
|5.874
|-0.0094
|0.5846
|CNY/USD
|6.9258
|0.0003
|0.0473
