Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.01.2019)

18 January, 2019 09:29

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.23 - 0.09 7.43 WTI (dollar/barrel) 51.85 - 0.46 6.44 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 291.60 - 2.20 10.30 Indices Dow-Jones 24 370.10 162.94 1 042.64 S&P 500 2 635.96 19.86 129.11 Nasdaq 7 084.46 49.77 449.18 Nikkei 20 402.27 - 40.48 387.50 Dax 10 918.62 - 12.62 359.66 FTSE 100 6 834.92 - 27.76 106.79 CAC 40 INDEX 4 794.37 - 16.37 63.68 Shanghai Composite 2 559.64 - 10.78 65.74 Bist 100 96 817.36 1 405.87 5 546.88 RTS 1 157.06 4.07 88.34 Currency USD/EUR 1.1389 - 0.0003 - 0.0075 USD/GBP 1.2986 0.0101 0.0232 JPY/USD 109.2400 0.1500 - 0.4500 RUB/USD 66.3500 0.0092 - 3.0014 TRY/USD 5.3713 0.0239 0.0819 CNY/USD 6.7764 0.0196 - 0.1021