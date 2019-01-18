Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.01.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/0a8a7b82d41e37fca604372bc5ab2d53/4f6367bd-dca0-4b96-92f9-ba8c60626cd6_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.23
|- 0.09
|7.43
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|51.85
|- 0.46
|6.44
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 291.60
|- 2.20
|10.30
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 370.10
|162.94
|1 042.64
|S&P 500
|2 635.96
|19.86
|129.11
|Nasdaq
|7 084.46
|49.77
|449.18
|Nikkei
|20 402.27
|- 40.48
|387.50
|Dax
|10 918.62
|- 12.62
|359.66
|FTSE 100
|6 834.92
|- 27.76
|106.79
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 794.37
|- 16.37
|63.68
|Shanghai Composite
|2 559.64
|- 10.78
|65.74
|Bist 100
|96 817.36
|1 405.87
|5 546.88
|RTS
|1 157.06
|4.07
|88.34
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1389
|- 0.0003
|- 0.0075
|USD/GBP
|1.2986
|0.0101
|0.0232
|JPY/USD
|109.2400
|0.1500
|- 0.4500
|RUB/USD
|66.3500
|0.0092
|- 3.0014
|TRY/USD
|5.3713
|0.0239
|0.0819
|CNY/USD
|6.7764
|0.0196
|- 0.1021
