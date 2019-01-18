 Top
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.01.2019)

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/


    		 Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.23 - 0.09 7.43
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 51.85 - 0.46 6.44
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 291.60 - 2.20 10.30
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 24 370.10 162.94 1 042.64
    S&P 500 2 635.96 19.86 129.11
    Nasdaq 7 084.46 49.77 449.18
    Nikkei 20 402.27 - 40.48 387.50
    Dax 10 918.62 - 12.62 359.66
    FTSE 100 6 834.92 - 27.76 106.79
    CAC 40 INDEX 4 794.37 - 16.37 63.68
    Shanghai Composite 2 559.64 - 10.78 65.74
    Bist 100 96 817.36 1 405.87 5 546.88
    RTS 1 157.06 4.07 88.34
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1389 - 0.0003 - 0.0075
    USD/GBP 1.2986 0.0101 0.0232
    JPY/USD 109.2400 0.1500 - 0.4500
    RUB/USD 66.3500 0.0092 - 3.0014
    TRY/USD 5.3713 0.0239 0.0819
    CNY/USD 6.7764 0.0196 - 0.1021
