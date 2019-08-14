 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.08.2019)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.08.2
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.08.2019)
 Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity   
Brent (dollar/barrel)60.712.186.91
WTI (dollar/barrel)56.761.8311.35
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,514.1-8.5232.8
Indices 00
Dow-Jones26,279.91382.22,952.45
S&P 5002,926.3243.23419.47
Nasdaq8,016.36152.951,381.08
Nikkei20,455.44-229.38440.67
Dax11,750.1370.451,191.17
FTSE 1007,250.924.18522.77
CAC 40 INDEX5,363.0752.76632.38
Shanghai Composite2,797.26-17.73303.36
BIST 10099,405.0308,134.55
RTS1,297.853.73229.13
Currency   
USD/EUR1.1185-0.0025-0.0282
USD/GBP1.2073-0.0018-0.0681
JPY/USD106.721.45-2.97
RUB/USD64.9331-0.5374-4.4183
TRY/USD5.57910.01720.2897
CNY/USD7.0433-0.01480.1648
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi