Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.08.2019)

14 August, 2019 10:05

https://report.az/storage/news/07adf52a81fcbd23c47c2eee82171a81/82b95fb7-0703-40de-8575-ad700bc51e9d_292.jpg Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.71 2.18 6.91 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.76 1.83 11.35 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,514.1 -8.5 232.8 Indices 0 0 Dow-Jones 26,279.91 382.2 2,952.45 S&P 500 2,926.32 43.23 419.47 Nasdaq 8,016.36 152.95 1,381.08 Nikkei 20,455.44 -229.38 440.67 Dax 11,750.13 70.45 1,191.17 FTSE 100 7,250.9 24.18 522.77 CAC 40 INDEX 5,363.07 52.76 632.38 Shanghai Composite 2,797.26 -17.73 303.36 BIST 100 99,405.03 0 8,134.55 RTS 1,297.85 3.73 229.13 Currency USD/EUR 1.1185 -0.0025 -0.0282 USD/GBP 1.2073 -0.0018 -0.0681 JPY/USD 106.72 1.45 -2.97 RUB/USD 64.9331 -0.5374 -4.4183 TRY/USD 5.5791 0.0172 0.2897 CNY/USD 7.0433 -0.0148 0.1648