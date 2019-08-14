Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.08.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60.71
|2.18
|6.91
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.76
|1.83
|11.35
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,514.1
|-8.5
|232.8
|Indices
|0
|0
|Dow-Jones
|26,279.91
|382.2
|2,952.45
|S&P 500
|2,926.32
|43.23
|419.47
|Nasdaq
|8,016.36
|152.95
|1,381.08
|Nikkei
|20,455.44
|-229.38
|440.67
|Dax
|11,750.13
|70.45
|1,191.17
|FTSE 100
|7,250.9
|24.18
|522.77
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,363.07
|52.76
|632.38
|Shanghai Composite
|2,797.26
|-17.73
|303.36
|BIST 100
|99,405.03
|0
|8,134.55
|RTS
|1,297.85
|3.73
|229.13
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1185
|-0.0025
|-0.0282
|USD/GBP
|1.2073
|-0.0018
|-0.0681
|JPY/USD
|106.72
|1.45
|-2.97
|RUB/USD
|64.9331
|-0.5374
|-4.4183
|TRY/USD
|5.5791
|0.0172
|0.2897
|CNY/USD
|7.0433
|-0.0148
|0.1648
https://report.az/storage/news/07adf52a81fcbd23c47c2eee82171a81/82b95fb7-0703-40de-8575-ad700bc51e9d_292.jpg
Tural İbadlıNews Author