Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.06.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.34
|1.37
|7.54
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|52.28
|1.14
|6.87
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,343.70
|6.90
|62.40
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,106.77
|101.94
|2,779.31
|S&P 500
|2,891.64
|11.80
|384.79
|Nasdaq
|7,837.13
|44.41
|1,201.85
|Nikkei
|21,032.00
|-97.72
|1,017.23
|Dax
|12,169.05
|53.37
|1,610.09
|FTSE 100
|7,368.57
|0.95
|640.44
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,375.63
|0.71
|644.94
|Shanghai Composite
|2,910.74
|1.36
|416.84
|Bist 100
|90,501.48
|-2,104.37
|-769.00
|RTS
|1,346.98
|3.65
|278.26
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1276
|-0.0011
|-0.0180
|USD/GBP
|1.2679
|-0.0010
|-0.0075
|JPY/USD
|108.3800
|-0.1200
|-1.3100
|RUB/USD
|64.5632
|-0.3352
|-4.7882
|TRY/USD
|5.8688
|0.0602
|0.5794
|CNY/USD
|6.9226
|0.0049
|0.0441
