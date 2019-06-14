 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.06.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)61.341.377.54
WTI (dollar/barrel)52.281.146.87
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,343.706.9062.40
Indices
Dow-Jones26,106.77101.942,779.31
S&P 5002,891.6411.80384.79
Nasdaq7,837.1344.411,201.85
Nikkei21,032.00-97.721,017.23
Dax12,169.0553.371,610.09
FTSE 1007,368.570.95640.44
CAC 40 INDEX5,375.630.71644.94
Shanghai Composite2,910.741.36416.84
Bist 10090,501.48-2,104.37-769.00
RTS1,346.983.65278.26
Currency
USD/EUR1.1276-0.0011-0.0180
USD/GBP1.2679-0.0010-0.0075
JPY/USD108.3800-0.1200-1.3100
RUB/USD64.5632-0.3352-4.7882
TRY/USD5.86880.06020.5794
CNY/USD6.92260.00490.0441
