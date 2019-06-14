Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.06.2019)

14 June, 2019

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.34 1.37 7.54 WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.28 1.14 6.87 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,343.70 6.90 62.40 Indices Dow-Jones 26,106.77 101.94 2,779.31 S&P 500 2,891.64 11.80 384.79 Nasdaq 7,837.13 44.41 1,201.85 Nikkei 21,032.00 -97.72 1,017.23 Dax 12,169.05 53.37 1,610.09 FTSE 100 7,368.57 0.95 640.44 CAC 40 INDEX 5,375.63 0.71 644.94 Shanghai Composite 2,910.74 1.36 416.84 Bist 100 90,501.48 -2,104.37 -769.00 RTS 1,346.98 3.65 278.26 Currency USD/EUR 1.1276 -0.0011 -0.0180 USD/GBP 1.2679 -0.0010 -0.0075 JPY/USD 108.3800 -0.1200 -1.3100 RUB/USD 64.5632 -0.3352 -4.7882 TRY/USD 5.8688 0.0602 0.5794 CNY/USD 6.9226 0.0049 0.0441