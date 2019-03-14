Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.03.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|67.01
|0.34
|13.21
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.40
|1.53
|12.99
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,309.80
|11.70
|28.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,702.89
|148.23
|2,375.43
|S&P 500
|2,810.92
|19.40
|304.07
|Nasdaq
|7,643.41
|52.37
|1,008.13
|Nikkei
|21,290.24
|- 213.45
|1,275.47
|Dax
|11,572.41
|48.24
|1,013.45
|FTSE 100
|7,159.19
|8.04
|431.06
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,306.38
|36.14
|575.69
|Shanghai Composite
|3,026.95
|- 33.36
|533.05
|Bist 100
|102 196.57
|475.52
|10,926.09
|RTS
|1,189.14
|5.80
|120.42
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1295
|0.0007
|- 0.0179
|USD/GBP
|1.3347
|0.0272
|0.0593
|JPY/USD
|111.1700
|- 0.1900
|1.4800
|RUB/USD
|65.3922
|- 0.2058
|- 3.9592
|TRY/USD
|5.4562
|0.0014
|0.1668
|CNY/USD
|6.7071
|- 0.0014
|- 0.1714
