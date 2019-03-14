 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.03.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.03.
Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)67.010.3413.21
WTI (dollar/barrel)58.401.5312.99
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,309.8011.7028.50
Indices
Dow-Jones25,702.89148.232,375.43
S&P 5002,810.9219.40304.07
Nasdaq7,643.4152.371,008.13
Nikkei21,290.24- 213.451,275.47
Dax11,572.4148.241,013.45
FTSE 1007,159.198.04431.06
CAC 40 INDEX5,306.3836.14575.69
Shanghai Composite3,026.95- 33.36533.05
Bist 100102 196.57475.5210,926.09
RTS1,189.145.80120.42
Currency
USD/EUR1.12950.0007- 0.0179
USD/GBP1.33470.02720.0593
JPY/USD111.1700- 0.19001.4800
RUB/USD65.3922- 0.2058- 3.9592
TRY/USD5.45620.00140.1668
CNY/USD6.7071- 0.0014- 0.1714
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi