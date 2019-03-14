Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.03.2019)

14 March, 2019 09:31

https://report.az/storage/news/2b73a92ebb3643c213ee86d21b24a261/456c4cd0-69de-4fe2-850c-b02d73327e54_292.jpg Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 67.01 0.34 13.21 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.40 1.53 12.99 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,309.80 11.70 28.50 Indices Dow-Jones 25,702.89 148.23 2,375.43 S&P 500 2,810.92 19.40 304.07 Nasdaq 7,643.41 52.37 1,008.13 Nikkei 21,290.24 - 213.45 1,275.47 Dax 11,572.41 48.24 1,013.45 FTSE 100 7,159.19 8.04 431.06 CAC 40 INDEX 5,306.38 36.14 575.69 Shanghai Composite 3,026.95 - 33.36 533.05 Bist 100 102 196.57 475.52 10,926.09 RTS 1,189.14 5.80 120.42 Currency USD/EUR 1.1295 0.0007 - 0.0179 USD/GBP 1.3347 0.0272 0.0593 JPY/USD 111.1700 - 0.1900 1.4800 RUB/USD 65.3922 - 0.2058 - 3.9592 TRY/USD 5.4562 0.0014 0.1668 CNY/USD 6.7071 - 0.0014 - 0.1714