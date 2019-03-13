 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.03.2019)

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.71 0.06 12.91
WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.87 0.08 11.46
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,298.1 7 16.8
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,554.66 - 96.22 2,227.2
S&P 500 2,791.52 8.22 284.67
Nasdaq 7,591.03 32.97 955.75
Nikkei 21,503.69 378.6 1,488.92
Dax 11,524.17 - 19.31 965.21
FTSE 100 7,151.15 20.53 423.02
CAC 40 INDEX 5,270.25 4.29 539.56
Shanghai Composite 3,060.31 33.32 566.41
BIST 100 101,828.9 978.48 10,558.42
RTS 1,181.27 4.56 112.55
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1278 0.0031 - 0.0189
USD/GBP 1.3075 - 0.0075 0.0321
JPY/USD 111.36 0.11 1.67
RUB/USD 65.7009 - 0.3162 - 3.6505
TRY/USD 5.4548 0.0097 0.1654
CNY/USD 6.7085 - 0.018 - 0.17
