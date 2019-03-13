Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.03.2019)

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66.71
|0.06
|12.91
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.87
|0.08
|11.46
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,298.1
|7
|16.8
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,554.66
|- 96.22
|2,227.2
|S&P 500
|2,791.52
|8.22
|284.67
|Nasdaq
|7,591.03
|32.97
|955.75
|Nikkei
|21,503.69
|378.6
|1,488.92
|Dax
|11,524.17
|- 19.31
|965.21
|FTSE 100
|7,151.15
|20.53
|423.02
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,270.25
|4.29
|539.56
|Shanghai Composite
|3,060.31
|33.32
|566.41
|BIST 100
|101,828.9
|978.48
|10,558.42
|RTS
|1,181.27
|4.56
|112.55
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1278
|0.0031
|- 0.0189
|USD/GBP
|1.3075
|- 0.0075
|0.0321
|JPY/USD
|111.36
|0.11
|1.67
|RUB/USD
|65.7009
|- 0.3162
|- 3.6505
|TRY/USD
|5.4548
|0.0097
|0.1654
|CNY/USD
|6.7085
|- 0.018
|- 0.17
Tural İbadlıNews Author