Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.03.2019)

13 March, 2019 09:40

https://report.az/storage/news/4d6c23a99593a705d653806bf178b5a5/e4d3babf-4c5a-496a-af56-5f825f60d028_292.jpg Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.71 0.06 12.91 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.87 0.08 11.46 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,298.1 7 16.8 Indices Dow-Jones 25,554.66 - 96.22 2,227.2 S&P 500 2,791.52 8.22 284.67 Nasdaq 7,591.03 32.97 955.75 Nikkei 21,503.69 378.6 1,488.92 Dax 11,524.17 - 19.31 965.21 FTSE 100 7,151.15 20.53 423.02 CAC 40 INDEX 5,270.25 4.29 539.56 Shanghai Composite 3,060.31 33.32 566.41 BIST 100 101,828.9 978.48 10,558.42 RTS 1,181.27 4.56 112.55 Currency USD/EUR 1.1278 0.0031 - 0.0189 USD/GBP 1.3075 - 0.0075 0.0321 JPY/USD 111.36 0.11 1.67 RUB/USD 65.7009 - 0.3162 - 3.6505 TRY/USD 5.4548 0.0097 0.1654 CNY/USD 6.7085 - 0.018 - 0.17