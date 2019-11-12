 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.11.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)62.17-0.348.37
WTI (dollar/barrel)56.81-0.4311.4
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,457.30-5.60176.00
Indices
Dow-Jones27,691.4910.254,364.03
S&P 5003,087.01-6.07580.16
Nasdaq8,464.28-11.031,829.00
Nikkei23,362.82-29.053,348.05
Dax13,198.37-30.192,639.41
FTSE 1007,328.54-30.84600.41
CAC 40 INDEX5,893.824.121,163.13
Shanghai Composite2,897.23-66.96403.33
BIST 100103,118.48-34.7111,848.00
RTS1,460.84-7.33392.12
Currency
USD/EUR1.10340.0016-0.0433
USD/GBP1.28590.00850.0105
JPY/USD109.1200-0.1400-0.5700
RUB/USD63.95710.1525-5.3943
TRY/USD5.77100.00480.4816
CNY/USD7.00380.01100.1253
