Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.11.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.17
|-0.34
|8.37
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.81
|-0.43
|11.4
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,457.30
|-5.60
|176.00
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,691.49
|10.25
|4,364.03
|S&P 500
|3,087.01
|-6.07
|580.16
|Nasdaq
|8,464.28
|-11.03
|1,829.00
|Nikkei
|23,362.82
|-29.05
|3,348.05
|Dax
|13,198.37
|-30.19
|2,639.41
|FTSE 100
|7,328.54
|-30.84
|600.41
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,893.82
|4.12
|1,163.13
|Shanghai Composite
|2,897.23
|-66.96
|403.33
|BIST 100
|103,118.48
|-34.71
|11,848.00
|RTS
|1,460.84
|-7.33
|392.12
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1034
|0.0016
|-0.0433
|USD/GBP
|1.2859
|0.0085
|0.0105
|JPY/USD
|109.1200
|-0.1400
|-0.5700
|RUB/USD
|63.9571
|0.1525
|-5.3943
|TRY/USD
|5.7710
|0.0048
|0.4816
|CNY/USD
|7.0038
|0.0110
|0.1253
Kənan SadıqovNews Author