Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.11.2019)

12 November, 2019 09:19

https://report.az/storage/news/0e6dcf0c674c2f055ddc67fff9680984/b257f185-4685-403c-8fd2-22dbbe9e18b9_292.jpg Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.17 -0.34 8.37 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.81 -0.43 11.4 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,457.30 -5.60 176.00 Indices Dow-Jones 27,691.49 10.25 4,364.03 S&P 500 3,087.01 -6.07 580.16 Nasdaq 8,464.28 -11.03 1,829.00 Nikkei 23,362.82 -29.05 3,348.05 Dax 13,198.37 -30.19 2,639.41 FTSE 100 7,328.54 -30.84 600.41 CAC 40 INDEX 5,893.82 4.12 1,163.13 Shanghai Composite 2,897.23 -66.96 403.33 BIST 100 103,118.48 -34.71 11,848.00 RTS 1,460.84 -7.33 392.12 Currency USD/EUR 1.1034 0.0016 -0.0433 USD/GBP 1.2859 0.0085 0.0105 JPY/USD 109.1200 -0.1400 -0.5700 RUB/USD 63.9571 0.1525 -5.3943 TRY/USD 5.7710 0.0048 0.4816 CNY/USD 7.0038 0.0110 0.1253