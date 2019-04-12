 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.04.2019)

Last price Compared to the previous day's close To the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 70.83 - 0.90 17.03
WTI (dollar/barrel) 63.58 - 1.03 18.17
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,293.30 - 20.60 12.00
Indices
Dow-Jones 26,143.05 - 14.11 2,815.59
S&P 500 2,888.32 0.11 381.47
Nasdaq 7,947.36 - 16.89 1,312.08
Nikkei 21,687.57 0.00 1,672.80
Dax 11,935.20 29.29 1,376.24
FTSE 100 7,417.95 - 3.96 689.82
CAC 40 INDEX 5,485.72 35.84 755.03
Shanghai Composite 3,189.96 - 51.97 696.06
Bist 100 96,072.99 - 942.03 4,802.51
RTS 1,245.17 - 17.31 176.45
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1253 - 0.0021 - 0.0193
USD/GBP 1.3058 - 0.0033 0.0304
JPY/USD 111.3500 0.3400 1.6600
RUB/USD 64.6505 0.3830 - 4.7009
TRY/USD 5.7472 0.0667 0.4578
CNY/USD 6.7194 0.0034 - 0.1591
