Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.04.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|To the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|70.83
|- 0.90
|17.03
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|63.58
|- 1.03
|18.17
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,293.30
|- 20.60
|12.00
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,143.05
|- 14.11
|2,815.59
|S&P 500
|2,888.32
|0.11
|381.47
|Nasdaq
|7,947.36
|- 16.89
|1,312.08
|Nikkei
|21,687.57
|0.00
|1,672.80
|Dax
|11,935.20
|29.29
|1,376.24
|FTSE 100
|7,417.95
|- 3.96
|689.82
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,485.72
|35.84
|755.03
|Shanghai Composite
|3,189.96
|- 51.97
|696.06
|Bist 100
|96,072.99
|- 942.03
|4,802.51
|RTS
|1,245.17
|- 17.31
|176.45
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1253
|- 0.0021
|- 0.0193
|USD/GBP
|1.3058
|- 0.0033
|0.0304
|JPY/USD
|111.3500
|0.3400
|1.6600
|RUB/USD
|64.6505
|0.3830
|- 4.7009
|TRY/USD
|5.7472
|0.0667
|0.4578
|CNY/USD
|6.7194
|0.0034
|- 0.1591
