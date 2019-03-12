 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.03.2019)

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/


 Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.65 0.91 12.85
WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.79 0.72 11.38
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 291.10 - 8.20 9.80
Indices
Dow-Jones 25 650.88 200.64 2,323.42
S&P 500 2,783.30 40.23 276.45
Nasdaq 7,558.06 149.92 922.78
Nikkei 21,125.09 99.53 1,110.32
Dax 11,543.48 85.64 984.52
FTSE 100 7,130.62 26.31 402.49
CAC 40 INDEX 5,265.96 34.75 535.27
Shanghai Composite 3,026.99 57.13 533.09
Bist 100 100,850.42 - 687.86 9,579.94
RTS 1,176.71 - 2.87 107.99
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1247 0.0012 - 0.0232
USD/GBP 1.3150 0.0135 0.0396
JPY/USD 111.2500 0.0800 1.5600
RUB/USD 66.0171 - 0.3273 - 3.3343
TRY/USD 5.4451 0.0056 0.1557
CNY/USD 6.7265 0.0051 - 0.1520
