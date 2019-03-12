Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.03.2019)

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66.65
|0.91
|12.85
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.79
|0.72
|11.38
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 291.10
|- 8.20
|9.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25 650.88
|200.64
|2,323.42
|S&P 500
|2,783.30
|40.23
|276.45
|Nasdaq
|7,558.06
|149.92
|922.78
|Nikkei
|21,125.09
|99.53
|1,110.32
|Dax
|11,543.48
|85.64
|984.52
|FTSE 100
|7,130.62
|26.31
|402.49
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,265.96
|34.75
|535.27
|Shanghai Composite
|3,026.99
|57.13
|533.09
|Bist 100
|100,850.42
|- 687.86
|9,579.94
|RTS
|1,176.71
|- 2.87
|107.99
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1247
|0.0012
|- 0.0232
|USD/GBP
|1.3150
|0.0135
|0.0396
|JPY/USD
|111.2500
|0.0800
|1.5600
|RUB/USD
|66.0171
|- 0.3273
|- 3.3343
|TRY/USD
|5.4451
|0.0056
|0.1557
|CNY/USD
|6.7265
|0.0051
|- 0.1520
Economic DepartmentNews Author