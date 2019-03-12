Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.03.2019)

12 March, 2019 09:33

https://report.az/storage/news/52b138a6e0441f0613d2c2abddf244a0/056bc93e-7d4e-4c6d-9757-4e2753b14840_292.jpg Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.65 0.91 12.85 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.79 0.72 11.38 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 291.10 - 8.20 9.80 Indices Dow-Jones 25 650.88 200.64 2,323.42 S&P 500 2,783.30 40.23 276.45 Nasdaq 7,558.06 149.92 922.78 Nikkei 21,125.09 99.53 1,110.32 Dax 11,543.48 85.64 984.52 FTSE 100 7,130.62 26.31 402.49 CAC 40 INDEX 5,265.96 34.75 535.27 Shanghai Composite 3,026.99 57.13 533.09 Bist 100 100,850.42 - 687.86 9,579.94 RTS 1,176.71 - 2.87 107.99 Currency USD/EUR 1.1247 0.0012 - 0.0232 USD/GBP 1.3150 0.0135 0.0396 JPY/USD 111.2500 0.0800 1.5600 RUB/USD 66.0171 - 0.3273 - 3.3343 TRY/USD 5.4451 0.0056 0.1557 CNY/USD 6.7265 0.0051 - 0.1520