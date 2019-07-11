 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.07.2019)

 Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
   
Brent (dollar/barrel)67,012,8513,21
WTI (dollar/barrel)59,551,7214,14
Gold (dollar/ounce)1 412,5012,00131,20
Indices   
Dow-Jones26 860,2076,713 532,74
S&P 5002 993,0713,44486,22
Nasdaq8 202,5360,801 567,25
Nikkei21 533,48-31,671 518,71
Dax12 373,41-63,141 814,45
FTSE 1007 530,69-5,78802,56
CAC 40 INDEX5 567,59-4,51836,90
Shanghai Composite2 915,30-12,93421,40
Bist 10098 585,291 774,077 314,81
RTS1 407,6412,78338,92
Currency   
USD/EUR1,12430,0035-0,0259
USD/GBP1,25050,0040-0,0249
JPY/USD108,4600-0,3900-1,2300
RUB/USD63,3373-0,4766-6,0141
TRY/USD5,7096-0,02260,4202
CNY/USD6,8729-0,0151-0,0056
