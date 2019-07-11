Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.07.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|67,01
|2,85
|13,21
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|59,55
|1,72
|14,14
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 412,50
|12,00
|131,20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26 860,20
|76,71
|3 532,74
|S&P 500
|2 993,07
|13,44
|486,22
|Nasdaq
|8 202,53
|60,80
|1 567,25
|Nikkei
|21 533,48
|-31,67
|1 518,71
|Dax
|12 373,41
|-63,14
|1 814,45
|FTSE 100
|7 530,69
|-5,78
|802,56
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 567,59
|-4,51
|836,90
|Shanghai Composite
|2 915,30
|-12,93
|421,40
|Bist 100
|98 585,29
|1 774,07
|7 314,81
|RTS
|1 407,64
|12,78
|338,92
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1243
|0,0035
|-0,0259
|USD/GBP
|1,2505
|0,0040
|-0,0249
|JPY/USD
|108,4600
|-0,3900
|-1,2300
|RUB/USD
|63,3373
|-0,4766
|-6,0141
|TRY/USD
|5,7096
|-0,0226
|0,4202
|CNY/USD
|6,8729
|-0,0151
|-0,0056
