Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.07.2019)

11 July, 2019 10:03

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity

Brent (dollar/barrel) 67,01 2,85 13,21 WTI (dollar/barrel) 59,55 1,72 14,14 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 412,50 12,00 131,20 Indices Dow-Jones 26 860,20 76,71 3 532,74 S&P 500 2 993,07 13,44 486,22 Nasdaq 8 202,53 60,80 1 567,25 Nikkei 21 533,48 -31,67 1 518,71 Dax 12 373,41 -63,14 1 814,45 FTSE 100 7 530,69 -5,78 802,56 CAC 40 INDEX 5 567,59 -4,51 836,90 Shanghai Composite 2 915,30 -12,93 421,40 Bist 100 98 585,29 1 774,07 7 314,81 RTS 1 407,64 12,78 338,92 Currency USD/EUR 1,1243 0,0035 -0,0259 USD/GBP 1,2505 0,0040 -0,0249 JPY/USD 108,4600 -0,3900 -1,2300 RUB/USD 63,3373 -0,4766 -6,0141 TRY/USD 5,7096 -0,0226 0,4202 CNY/USD 6,8729 -0,0151 -0,0056