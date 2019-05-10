Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.05.2019)

|Products
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|70.61
|0.97
|16.81
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|61.7
|-0.42
|16.29
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,285.2
|3.8
|3.9
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,828.36
|-138.97
|2,500.9
|S&P 500
|2,870.72
|-8.7
|363.87
|Nasdaq
|7,910.59
|-32.73
|1,275.31
|Nikkei
|21,402.13
|-200.46
|1,387.36
|Dax
|11,973.92
|-206.01
|1,414.96
|FTSE 100
|7,207.41
|-63.59
|479.28
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,313.16
|-104.43
|582.47
|Shanghai Composite
|2,850.95
|-42.81
|357.05
|BIST 100
|88,715.37
|-1556.82
|-2,555.11
|RTS
|1,233.05
|0
|164.33
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1215
|0.0023
|-0.0252
|USD/GBP
|1.2988
|-0.0018
|0.0234
|JPY/USD
|109.74
|-0.36
|0.05
|RUB/USD
|65.2205
|0.1532
|-4.1309
|TRY/USD
|6.1931
|0.0103
|0.9037
|CNY/USD
|6.8274
|0.0485
|-0.0511
