Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.05.2019)

10 May, 2019 10:05

https://report.az/storage/news/a09a007ee9c482ee5b0095073a3cc4cb/b50cacc5-7d3e-4722-8eb6-2d693b856ebc_292.jpg Products Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 70.61 0.97 16.81 WTI (dollar/barrel) 61.7 -0.42 16.29 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,285.2 3.8 3.9 Indices Dow-Jones 25,828.36 -138.97 2,500.9 S&P 500 2,870.72 -8.7 363.87 Nasdaq 7,910.59 -32.73 1,275.31 Nikkei 21,402.13 -200.46 1,387.36 Dax 11,973.92 -206.01 1,414.96 FTSE 100 7,207.41 -63.59 479.28 CAC 40 INDEX 5,313.16 -104.43 582.47 Shanghai Composite 2,850.95 -42.81 357.05 BIST 100 88,715.37 -1556.82 -2,555.11 RTS 1,233.05 0 164.33 Currency USD/EUR 1.1215 0.0023 -0.0252 USD/GBP 1.2988 -0.0018 0.0234 JPY/USD 109.74 -0.36 0.05 RUB/USD 65.2205 0.1532 -4.1309 TRY/USD 6.1931 0.0103 0.9037 CNY/USD 6.8274 0.0485 -0.0511