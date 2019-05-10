 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.05.2019)

Products Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 70.61 0.97 16.81
WTI (dollar/barrel) 61.7 -0.42 16.29
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,285.2 3.8 3.9
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,828.36 -138.97 2,500.9
S&P 500 2,870.72 -8.7 363.87
Nasdaq 7,910.59 -32.73 1,275.31
Nikkei 21,402.13 -200.46 1,387.36
Dax 11,973.92 -206.01 1,414.96
FTSE 100 7,207.41 -63.59 479.28
CAC 40 INDEX 5,313.16 -104.43 582.47
Shanghai Composite 2,850.95 -42.81 357.05
BIST 100 88,715.37 -1556.82 -2,555.11
RTS 1,233.05 0 164.33
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1215 0.0023 -0.0252
USD/GBP 1.2988 -0.0018 0.0234
JPY/USD 109.74 -0.36 0.05
RUB/USD 65.2205 0.1532 -4.1309
TRY/USD 6.1931 0.0103 0.9037
CNY/USD 6.8274 0.0485 -0.0511
