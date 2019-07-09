|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|64.11
|- 0.12
|10.31
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|57.66
|0.15
|12.25
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1400
|- 0.1
|118.7
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,922.12
|0
|3,594.66
|S&P 500
|2,974.04
|- 16.37
|467.19
|Nasdaq
|8,098.38
|- 63.41
|1,463.1
|Nikkei
|21,534.35
|- 212.03
|1,519.58
|Dax
|12,543.51
|- 25.02
|1,984.55
|FTSE 100
|7,549.27
|- 3.87
|821.14
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,589.19
|- 4.53
|858.5
|Shanghai Composite
|2,933.36
|- 77.7
|439.46
|BIST 100
|98,938.38
|- 696.4
|7,667.9
|RTS
|1,397.71
|- 1.04
|328.99
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1214
|- 0.0011
|- 0.0253
|USD/GBP
|1.251
|- 0.0011
|- 0.0244
|JPY/USD
|108.72
|0.25
|- 0.97
|RUB/USD
|63.68
|- 0.13
|- 5.6714
|TRY/USD
|5.7373
|0.1093
|0.4479
|CNY/USD
|6.8819
|- 0.0117
|0.0034
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.07.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.07.
https://report.az/storage/news/691520ed353d6261236f0607c16b6eb3/7c334329-0d69-484b-8ade-65e365024ae9_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches AZN 584 10 July, 2019 / 12:10
- Bitcoin price nears $13,000 10 July, 2019 / 11:27
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.07.2019) 10 July, 2019 / 10:20
- CBA currency exchange rates (10.07.2019) 10 July, 2019 / 09:38
- Amount of funds allocated for payment of compensation on dollar credits reached AZN 618M 09 July, 2019 / 15:56
- CBA currency exchange rates (09.07.2019) 09 July, 2019 / 09:29
- NBC Bank sees tenfold decrease in profit 08 July, 2019 / 16:51
- Ministry of Taxes: Turnover on non-oil sector grows by 8% 08 July, 2019 / 15:03
- SCC gets 28% rise in budget transfers 08 July, 2019 / 12:44
- CBA currency exchange rates (08.07.2019) 08 July, 2019 / 09:50
Tural İbadlıNews Author