Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.07.2019)

9 July, 2019 10:12

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.11 - 0.12 10.31 WTI (dollar/barrel) 57.66 0.15 12.25 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1400 - 0.1 118.7 Indices Dow-Jones 26,922.12 0 3,594.66 S&P 500 2,974.04 - 16.37 467.19 Nasdaq 8,098.38 - 63.41 1,463.1 Nikkei 21,534.35 - 212.03 1,519.58 Dax 12,543.51 - 25.02 1,984.55 FTSE 100 7,549.27 - 3.87 821.14 CAC 40 INDEX 5,589.19 - 4.53 858.5 Shanghai Composite 2,933.36 - 77.7 439.46 BIST 100 98,938.38 - 696.4 7,667.9 RTS 1,397.71 - 1.04 328.99 Currency USD/EUR 1.1214 - 0.0011 - 0.0253 USD/GBP 1.251 - 0.0011 - 0.0244 JPY/USD 108.72 0.25 - 0.97 RUB/USD 63.68 - 0.13 - 5.6714 TRY/USD 5.7373 0.1093 0.4479 CNY/USD 6.8819 - 0.0117 0.0034