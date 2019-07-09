 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.07.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.07.

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)64.11- 0.1210.31
WTI (dollar/barrel)57.660.1512.25
Gold (dollar/ounce)1400- 0.1118.7
Indices
Dow-Jones26,922.1203,594.66
S&P 5002,974.04- 16.37467.19
Nasdaq8,098.38- 63.411,463.1
Nikkei21,534.35- 212.031,519.58
Dax12,543.51- 25.021,984.55
FTSE 1007,549.27- 3.87821.14
CAC 40 INDEX5,589.19- 4.53858.5
Shanghai Composite2,933.36- 77.7439.46
BIST 10098,938.38- 696.47,667.9
RTS1,397.71- 1.04328.99
Currency
USD/EUR1.1214- 0.0011- 0.0253
USD/GBP1.251- 0.0011- 0.0244
JPY/USD108.720.25- 0.97
RUB/USD63.68- 0.13- 5.6714
TRY/USD5.73730.10930.4479
CNY/USD6.8819- 0.01170.0034
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi