Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.04.2019)

Last price Compared to the previous day's closeTo the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)71.100.7617.30
WTI (dollar/barrel)64.401.3218.99
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,301.906.3020.60
Indices
Dow-Jones26,341.02-83.973,013.56
S&P 5002,895.773.03388.92
Nasdaq7,953.8815.191,318.60
Nikkei21,761.65-45.851,746.88
Dax11,963.40-46.351,404.44
FTSE 1007,451.895.02723.76
CAC 40 INDEX5,471.78-4.42741.09
Shanghai Composite3,244.81-1.76750.91
Bist 10096,978.32-1,805.045,707.84
RTS1,240.1614.32171.44
Currency
USD/EUR1.12670.0004-0.0204
USD/GBP1.30610.00230.0307
JPY/USD111.3600-0.37001.6700
RUB/USD64.8768-0.4253-4.4746
TRY/USD5.67250.04650.3831
CNY/USD6.71640.0085-0.1621
