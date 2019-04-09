Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.04.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.04.

9 April, 2019 09:13

https://report.az/storage/news/3f2b9362f6be6043238aaa6c4352a320/56ed8ff8-a114-4cc0-9ffc-559ef77fbcb4_292.jpg Last price Compared to the previous day's close To the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 71.10 0.76 17.30 WTI (dollar/barrel) 64.40 1.32 18.99 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,301.90 6.30 20.60 Indices Dow-Jones 26,341.02 -83.97 3,013.56 S&P 500 2,895.77 3.03 388.92 Nasdaq 7,953.88 15.19 1,318.60 Nikkei 21,761.65 -45.85 1,746.88 Dax 11,963.40 -46.35 1,404.44 FTSE 100 7,451.89 5.02 723.76 CAC 40 INDEX 5,471.78 -4.42 741.09 Shanghai Composite 3,244.81 -1.76 750.91 Bist 100 96,978.32 -1,805.04 5,707.84 RTS 1,240.16 14.32 171.44 Currency USD/EUR 1.1267 0.0004 -0.0204 USD/GBP 1.3061 0.0023 0.0307 JPY/USD 111.3600 -0.3700 1.6700 RUB/USD 64.8768 -0.4253 -4.4746 TRY/USD 5.6725 0.0465 0.3831 CNY/USD 6.7164 0.0085 -0.1621