Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.04.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|To the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|71.10
|0.76
|17.30
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|64.40
|1.32
|18.99
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,301.90
|6.30
|20.60
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,341.02
|-83.97
|3,013.56
|S&P 500
|2,895.77
|3.03
|388.92
|Nasdaq
|7,953.88
|15.19
|1,318.60
|Nikkei
|21,761.65
|-45.85
|1,746.88
|Dax
|11,963.40
|-46.35
|1,404.44
|FTSE 100
|7,451.89
|5.02
|723.76
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,471.78
|-4.42
|741.09
|Shanghai Composite
|3,244.81
|-1.76
|750.91
|Bist 100
|96,978.32
|-1,805.04
|5,707.84
|RTS
|1,240.16
|14.32
|171.44
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1267
|0.0004
|-0.0204
|USD/GBP
|1.3061
|0.0023
|0.0307
|JPY/USD
|111.3600
|-0.3700
|1.6700
|RUB/USD
|64.8768
|-0.4253
|-4.4746
|TRY/USD
|5.6725
|0.0465
|0.3831
|CNY/USD
|6.7164
|0.0085
|-0.1621
