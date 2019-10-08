Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.10.2019)

8 October, 2019 10:42

Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 58.35 -0.02 4.55 WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.75 -0.06 7.34 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,504.40 -8.50 223.10 Indices Dow-Jones 26,478.02 -95.70 3,150.56 S&P 500 2,938.79 -13.22 7.00 Nasdaq 7,956.29 -26.18 1,321.01 Nikkei 21,375.25 -34.95 1,360.48 Dax 12,097.43 84.62 1,538.47 FTSE 100 7,197.88 42.50 469.75 CAC 40 INDEX 5,521.61 33.29 790.92 Shanghai Composite 2,905.19 0.00 411.29 Bist 100 102,993.20 -470.32 11,722.72 RTS 1,320.25 8.60 251.53 Currency USD/EUR 1.0971 -0.0008 -0.0488 USD/GBP 1.2293 -0.0038 -0.0461 JPY/USD 107.1400 0.2000 -2.5500 RUB/USD 64.9837 0.3140 -4.3677 TRY/USD 5.8324 0.1335 0.5430 CNY/USD 7.1483 0.0000 0.2698