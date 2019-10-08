 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.10.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.10.

Last priceCompared to the previous day’s closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)58.35-0.024.55
WTI (dollar/barrel)52.75-0.067.34
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,504.40-8.50223.10
Indices
Dow-Jones26,478.02-95.703,150.56
S&P 5002,938.79-13.227.00
Nasdaq7,956.29-26.181,321.01
Nikkei21,375.25-34.951,360.48
Dax12,097.4384.621,538.47
FTSE 1007,197.8842.50469.75
CAC 40 INDEX5,521.6133.29790.92
Shanghai Composite2,905.190.00411.29
Bist 100102,993.20-470.3211,722.72
RTS1,320.258.60251.53
Currency
USD/EUR1.0971-0.0008-0.0488
USD/GBP1.2293-0.0038-0.0461
JPY/USD107.14000.2000-2.5500
RUB/USD64.98370.3140-4.3677
TRY/USD5.83240.13350.5430
CNY/USD7.14830.00000.2698
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi