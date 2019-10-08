|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|58.35
|-0.02
|4.55
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|52.75
|-0.06
|7.34
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,504.40
|-8.50
|223.10
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,478.02
|-95.70
|3,150.56
|S&P 500
|2,938.79
|-13.22
|7.00
|Nasdaq
|7,956.29
|-26.18
|1,321.01
|Nikkei
|21,375.25
|-34.95
|1,360.48
|Dax
|12,097.43
|84.62
|1,538.47
|FTSE 100
|7,197.88
|42.50
|469.75
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,521.61
|33.29
|790.92
|Shanghai Composite
|2,905.19
|0.00
|411.29
|Bist 100
|102,993.20
|-470.32
|11,722.72
|RTS
|1,320.25
|8.60
|251.53
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.0971
|-0.0008
|-0.0488
|USD/GBP
|1.2293
|-0.0038
|-0.0461
|JPY/USD
|107.1400
|0.2000
|-2.5500
|RUB/USD
|64.9837
|0.3140
|-4.3677
|TRY/USD
|5.8324
|0.1335
|0.5430
|CNY/USD
|7.1483
|0.0000
|0.2698
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.10.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.10.
https://report.az/storage/news/c86739542fc699dab12a1a6fe4724c3f/c48b3974-aba1-4a58-98b4-cb0bf0a5eb40_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Azerbaijan significantly improves its position in Global Competitiveness Index 09 October, 2019 / 11:01
- Azerbaijan gets 25% rise in budget transfers through customs authorities 09 October, 2019 / 10:40
- SCC gets more than 14% rise in budget transfers in September 09 October, 2019 / 10:21
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.10.2019) 09 October, 2019 / 10:12
- CBA currency exchange rates (09.10.2019) 09 October, 2019 / 09:37
- CBA currency exchange rates (08.10.2019) 08 October, 2019 / 09:48
- Azerbaijan-based investment companies ranking for turnover in January-September 07 October, 2019 / 11:55
- BSE turnover rises 1% 07 October, 2019 / 11:14
- CBA currency exchange rates (07.10.2019) 07 October, 2019 / 09:54
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.10.2019) 05 October, 2019 / 11:26
Economic DepartmentNews Author