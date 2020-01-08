|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|69.18
|0.31
|0.85
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|63.49
|-0.17
|1.72
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,592.50
|23.70
|74.40
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,583.68
|-119.70
|-61.58
|S&P 500
|3,237.18
|-9.10
|-2.84
|Nasdaq
|9,068.58
|28.69
|61.96
|Nikkei
|23,289.32
|84.46
|-385.75
|Dax
|13,226.83
|99.84
|-110.28
|FTSE 100
|7,573.85
|-1.49
|-71.05
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,012.35
|-1.24
|-24.74
|Shanghai Composite
|3,087.13
|3.72
|53.80
|BIST 100
|112,599.92
|1 039.73
|-1,083.68
|RTS
|1,568.35
|0.00
|18.95
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1148
|-0.0047
|-0.0050
|USD/GBP
|1.3125
|-0.0035
|0.0012
|JPY/USD
|108.3400
|-0.0400
|-0.8200
|RUB/USD
|62.0920
|0.3351
|-0.0455
|TRY/USD
|5.9669
|-0.0024
|0.0175
|CNY/USD
|6.9449
|-0.0298
|-0.0348
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.01.2020)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.01.
https://report.az/storage/news/da08c19324cc26f7a3c3562ae0fb01ff/a8022494-555a-45f6-8f3b-8500c03af0cd_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Azerbaijan sees 27% growth in monetary base last year 08 January, 2020 / 15:16
- CBA currency reserves rose by more than 11% last year 08 January, 2020 / 15:11
- SOFAZ sees 2% rise in currency sale 08 January, 2020 / 11:29
- CBA currency exchange rates (08.01.2020) 08 January, 2020 / 09:48
- PwC expects global economy to grow at modest pace in 2020 07 January, 2020 / 14:45
- CBA currency exchange rates (07.01.2020) 07 January, 2020 / 09:56
- Loan investment in Azerbaijan's real sector grows over 20% in one year 03 January, 2020 / 17:51
- Azerbaijani banks post increase in external liabilities 03 January, 2020 / 13:58
- Azerbaijan-based banks see 8% rise in deposit portfolio 30 December, 2019 / 15:52
- Government mortgage lending declines by 35% in Azerbaijan 30 December, 2019 / 13:08
Kənan SadıqovNews Author