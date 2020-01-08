 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.01.2020)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)69.180.310.85
WTI (dollar/barrel)63.49-0.171.72
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,592.5023.7074.40
Indices
Dow-Jones28,583.68-119.70-61.58
S&P 5003,237.18-9.10-2.84
Nasdaq9,068.5828.6961.96
Nikkei23,289.3284.46-385.75
Dax13,226.8399.84-110.28
FTSE 1007,573.85-1.49-71.05
CAC 40 INDEX6,012.35-1.24-24.74
Shanghai Composite3,087.133.7253.80
BIST 100112,599.921 039.73-1,083.68
RTS1,568.350.0018.95
Currency
USD/EUR1.1148-0.0047-0.0050
USD/GBP1.3125-0.00350.0012
JPY/USD108.3400-0.0400-0.8200
RUB/USD62.09200.3351-0.0455
TRY/USD5.9669-0.00240.0175
CNY/USD6.9449-0.0298-0.0348
