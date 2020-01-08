Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.01.2020)

8 January, 2020 09:14

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 69.18 0.31 0.85 WTI (dollar/barrel) 63.49 -0.17 1.72 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,592.50 23.70 74.40 Indices Dow-Jones 28,583.68 -119.70 -61.58 S&P 500 3,237.18 -9.10 -2.84 Nasdaq 9,068.58 28.69 61.96 Nikkei 23,289.32 84.46 -385.75 Dax 13,226.83 99.84 -110.28 FTSE 100 7,573.85 -1.49 -71.05 CAC 40 INDEX 6,012.35 -1.24 -24.74 Shanghai Composite 3,087.13 3.72 53.80 BIST 100 112,599.92 1 039.73 -1,083.68 RTS 1,568.35 0.00 18.95 Currency USD/EUR 1.1148 -0.0047 -0.0050 USD/GBP 1.3125 -0.0035 0.0012 JPY/USD 108.3400 -0.0400 -0.8200 RUB/USD 62.0920 0.3351 -0.0455 TRY/USD 5.9669 -0.0024 0.0175 CNY/USD 6.9449 -0.0298 -0.0348