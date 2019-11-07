 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.11.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)61.69-0.877.89
WTI (dollar/barrel)56.32-0.5610.91
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,492.704.70211.40
Indices
Dow-Jones27,492.56-0.074,165.10
S&P 5003,076.782.16569.93
Nasdaq8,410.63-24.051,775.35
Nikkei23,279.708.383,264.93
Dax13,179.8931.392,620.93
FTSE 1007,396.658.57668.52
CAC 40 INDEX5,866.7419.851,136.05
Shanghai Composite2,969.81-16.10475.91
BIST 100101,143.74618.449,873.26
RTS1,471.3810.88402.66
Currency
USD/EUR1.1059-0.0013-0.0408
USD/GBP1.2844-0.00350.0090
JPY/USD108.7000-0.3600-0.9900
RUB/USD63.77560.3177-5.5758
TRY/USD5.76060.00550.4712
CNY/USD7.02140.02500.1429
