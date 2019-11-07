Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.11.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.69
|-0.87
|7.89
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.32
|-0.56
|10.91
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,492.70
|4.70
|211.40
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,492.56
|-0.07
|4,165.10
|S&P 500
|3,076.78
|2.16
|569.93
|Nasdaq
|8,410.63
|-24.05
|1,775.35
|Nikkei
|23,279.70
|8.38
|3,264.93
|Dax
|13,179.89
|31.39
|2,620.93
|FTSE 100
|7,396.65
|8.57
|668.52
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,866.74
|19.85
|1,136.05
|Shanghai Composite
|2,969.81
|-16.10
|475.91
|BIST 100
|101,143.74
|618.44
|9,873.26
|RTS
|1,471.38
|10.88
|402.66
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1059
|-0.0013
|-0.0408
|USD/GBP
|1.2844
|-0.0035
|0.0090
|JPY/USD
|108.7000
|-0.3600
|-0.9900
|RUB/USD
|63.7756
|0.3177
|-5.5758
|TRY/USD
|5.7606
|0.0055
|0.4712
|CNY/USD
|7.0214
|0.0250
|0.1429
