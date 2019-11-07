Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.11.2019)

7 November, 2019 09:34

Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.69 -0.87 7.89 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.32 -0.56 10.91 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,492.70 4.70 211.40 Indices Dow-Jones 27,492.56 -0.07 4,165.10 S&P 500 3,076.78 2.16 569.93 Nasdaq 8,410.63 -24.05 1,775.35 Nikkei 23,279.70 8.38 3,264.93 Dax 13,179.89 31.39 2,620.93 FTSE 100 7,396.65 8.57 668.52 CAC 40 INDEX 5,866.74 19.85 1,136.05 Shanghai Composite 2,969.81 -16.10 475.91 BIST 100 101,143.74 618.44 9,873.26 RTS 1,471.38 10.88 402.66 Currency USD/EUR 1.1059 -0.0013 -0.0408 USD/GBP 1.2844 -0.0035 0.0090 JPY/USD 108.7000 -0.3600 -0.9900 RUB/USD 63.7756 0.3177 -5.5758 TRY/USD 5.7606 0.0055 0.4712 CNY/USD 7.0214 0.0250 0.1429