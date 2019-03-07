 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.03.2019)

Last price Compared to the
previous day's close		 Compared to the
beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.99 0.13 12.19
WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.22 -0.34 10.81
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,287.60 2.90 6.30
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,673.46 -133.17 2,346.00
S&P 500 2,771.45 -18.20 264.60
Nasdaq 7,505.92 -70.44 870.64
Nikkei 21,596.81 -129.47 1,582.04
Dax 11,587.63 -33.11 1,028.67
FTSE 100 7,196.00 12.57 467.87
CAC 40 INDEX 5,288.81 -8.70 558.12
Shanghai Composite 3,102.10 47.85 608.20
Bist 100 103,452.85 -277.74 12,182.37
RTS 1,191.51 11.36 122.79
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1304 -0.0004 -0.0159
USD/GBP 1.3146 0.1768 0.0392
JPY/USD 111.7500 -0.1400 2.0600
RUB/USD 65.9753 0.1673 -3.3761
TRY/USD 5.4279 0.0414 0.1385
CNY/USD 6.7111 0.0035 -0.1674
