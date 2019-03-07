Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.03.2019)

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|65.99
|0.13
|12.19
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.22
|-0.34
|10.81
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,287.60
|2.90
|6.30
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,673.46
|-133.17
|2,346.00
|S&P 500
|2,771.45
|-18.20
|264.60
|Nasdaq
|7,505.92
|-70.44
|870.64
|Nikkei
|21,596.81
|-129.47
|1,582.04
|Dax
|11,587.63
|-33.11
|1,028.67
|FTSE 100
|7,196.00
|12.57
|467.87
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,288.81
|-8.70
|558.12
|Shanghai Composite
|3,102.10
|47.85
|608.20
|Bist 100
|103,452.85
|-277.74
|12,182.37
|RTS
|1,191.51
|11.36
|122.79
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1304
|-0.0004
|-0.0159
|USD/GBP
|1.3146
|0.1768
|0.0392
|JPY/USD
|111.7500
|-0.1400
|2.0600
|RUB/USD
|65.9753
|0.1673
|-3.3761
|TRY/USD
|5.4279
|0.0414
|0.1385
|CNY/USD
|6.7111
|0.0035
|-0.1674
Economic DepartmentNews Author