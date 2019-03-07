Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.03.2019)

7 March, 2019 09:36

beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.99 0.13 12.19 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.22 -0.34 10.81 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,287.60 2.90 6.30 Indices Dow-Jones 25,673.46 -133.17 2,346.00 S&P 500 2,771.45 -18.20 264.60 Nasdaq 7,505.92 -70.44 870.64 Nikkei 21,596.81 -129.47 1,582.04 Dax 11,587.63 -33.11 1,028.67 FTSE 100 7,196.00 12.57 467.87 CAC 40 INDEX 5,288.81 -8.70 558.12 Shanghai Composite 3,102.10 47.85 608.20 Bist 100 103,452.85 -277.74 12,182.37 RTS 1,191.51 11.36 122.79 Currency USD/EUR 1.1304 -0.0004 -0.0159 USD/GBP 1.3146 0.1768 0.0392 JPY/USD 111.7500 -0.1400 2.0600 RUB/USD 65.9753 0.1673 -3.3761 TRY/USD 5.4279 0.0414 0.1385 CNY/USD 6.7111 0.0035 -0.1674